Three Potential Opponents For Logan Paul In The UFC

Dan Girolamo
YouTube star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul stands in the rin.

This past January, YouTube personality and WWE Superstar Logan Paul signed a deal with the UFC to make Prime, his beverage company, the official sports drink of the UFC. Paul has shown he can hold his own in combat sports as a former all-state wrestler and amateur boxer. The 28-year-old is also a thriving WWE Superstar who just re-signed an extension with the company. Paul has never stepped foot in the octagon, but Prime’s partnership with UFC could be the first step to convincing the social media superstar to fight inside the cage. Who would Paul fight? Below are three opponents for Paul if he ever chooses to fight in the UFC.

1. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz does not like many people, including Paul and his younger brother, Jake. The Paul brothers have tried to fight Diaz in a boxing match for years, but nothing has ever materialized. The older Paul recently told Ariel Helwani that he had a deal to box Diaz before Diaz’z camp nixed the fight. Diaz and Paul are currently not signed as fighters in the UFC, but Dana White would not pass up the opportunity to promote a fight between the two superstars as they settle their differences inside the octagon.

2. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is a rising superstar in the UFC. The 28-year-old fighter from Liverpool is 4-0 in the UFC and on the fast track to the top of the lightweight division. Similar to Diaz, Paul and Pimblett do not like each other, stemming from their rivalry in the drink market. Paddy made a video comparing his drink, Body Fuel, to Prime, saying Paul’s company lies about its sugar content. Both fighters have shown interest in facing off against each other.

3. Colby Covington

Like most UFC fighters, Colby Covington wants to box Jake, considering Jake has called about many fighters over the years. However, a fight between the elder Paul and Covington makes a lot of sense. Covington is a natural heel that many fans hate. Having a divisive figure like Paul fight against Covington automatically makes Logan the babyface, and many fans will cheer him on to defeat the number-two ranked welterweight.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
