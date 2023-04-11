Three Potential Opponents For Logan Paul In The UFC

This past January, YouTube personality and WWE Superstar Logan Paul signed a deal with the UFC to make Prime, his beverage company, the official sports drink of the UFC. Paul has shown he can hold his own in combat sports as a former all-state wrestler and amateur boxer. The 28-year-old is also a thriving WWE Superstar who just re-signed an extension with the company. Paul has never stepped foot in the octagon, but Prime’s partnership with UFC could be the first step to convincing the social media superstar to fight inside the cage. Who would Paul fight? Below are three opponents for Paul if he ever chooses to fight in the UFC.

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023

1. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz does not like many people, including Paul and his younger brother, Jake. The Paul brothers have tried to fight Diaz in a boxing match for years, but nothing has ever materialized. The older Paul recently told Ariel Helwani that he had a deal to box Diaz before Diaz’z camp nixed the fight. Diaz and Paul are currently not signed as fighters in the UFC, but Dana White would not pass up the opportunity to promote a fight between the two superstars as they settle their differences inside the octagon.

Logan Paul says he had a deal to fight Nate Diaz that he thought was all but locked in … and then found out just days ago it wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/hMNQIKB9mM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2023

2. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is a rising superstar in the UFC. The 28-year-old fighter from Liverpool is 4-0 in the UFC and on the fast track to the top of the lightweight division. Similar to Diaz, Paul and Pimblett do not like each other, stemming from their rivalry in the drink market. Paddy made a video comparing his drink, Body Fuel, to Prime, saying Paul’s company lies about its sugar content. Both fighters have shown interest in facing off against each other.

“If the UFC want to cross-promote with someone and sort me beating some YouTuber up, I’m game!” 🤷‍♂️ Paddy Pimblett on the possibility of fighting @jakepaul, @LoganPaul and @KSI…#UFC282 pic.twitter.com/GprTrK5x21 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 1, 2022

3. Colby Covington

Like most UFC fighters, Colby Covington wants to box Jake, considering Jake has called about many fighters over the years. However, a fight between the elder Paul and Covington makes a lot of sense. Covington is a natural heel that many fans hate. Having a divisive figure like Paul fight against Covington automatically makes Logan the babyface, and many fans will cheer him on to defeat the number-two ranked welterweight.

