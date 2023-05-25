Three Takeaways From The 2023 French Open Men’s Draw

The French Open draw was completed on May 25, 2023.

Here are three takeaways from the men’s singles tennis draw consisting of 128 players.

1. Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic Are In The Same Half Of The Draw

With Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 and Daniil Medvedev at No. 2, the question was which player would have No. 3 Novak Djokovic in his half.

Alcaraz has Djokovic and a lot of other challenges prior to a potential semifinal meeting with him.

The quarterfinal match potentially against Stefanos Tsitsipas is no small challenge.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Roland Garros draw: R1- Q/LL

R2 – O’Connell/Daniel

R3 – Shapovalov/Nakashima

R4 – Norrie/Musetti

QF – Tsitsipas/FAA/Korda

SF – Djokovic/Rublev

F – Medvedev/Ruud/Rune/Sinner pic.twitter.com/LxBs81rHIN — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 25, 2023

2. Daniil Medvedev’s Draw Is Better

By virtue of not having Djokovic in his half of the draw, Medvedev automatically comes out as the winner in the draw.

He does have players with great clay court games in his half.

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are both in Medvedev’s half of the draw as well as Holger Rune who lost the Italian Open final to Medvedev a few days ago.

2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is also in his half.

Medvedev has the momentum and a newfound belief that he can play on clay, but he will be battle-tested along the way if he makes it to the finals.

3. It Is The First Time In Nearly 20 Years That Anyone Can Win

The draw, without Rafael Nadal, opens up the competition in unexpected and unfamiliar ways.

Anybody can win the French Open this year.

Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Djokovic, because of their rankings, will have the pressure and the spotlight.

However, Rune and Andrey Rublev are also possible contenders.

Since 2005 only four men have won the French Open singles title Roger Federer (1), Stan Wawrinka (1), Novak Djokovic (2) and Rafael Nadal (14) Only Wawrinka and Djokovic have a chance to keep it that way in 2023#getty pic.twitter.com/iOJy429jZ3 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) May 18, 2023

Stan Wawrinka and Djokovic are the only former champions in the draw.

Despite Djokovic’s extensive experience, he has had a rough spring with injuries and not a lot of match play.

Wawrinka is hoping to make a push at Roland Garros.

Neither should be counted out, but the probability is that we will have a brand-new French Open champion.

Conclusion

Matches get underway on Sunday, May 28.

NBC, Peacock (streaming), and Tennis Channel will cover the tournament through its conclusion on June 11.

