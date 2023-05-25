Tennis News and Rumors

Three Takeaways From The 2023 French Open Men’s Draw

Wendi Oliveros
The French Open draw was completed on May 25, 2023.

Here are three takeaways from the men’s singles tennis draw consisting of 128 players.

1. Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic Are In The Same Half Of The Draw

With Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 and Daniil Medvedev at No. 2, the question was which player would have No. 3 Novak Djokovic in his half.

Alcaraz has Djokovic and a lot of other challenges prior to a potential semifinal meeting with him.

The quarterfinal match potentially against Stefanos Tsitsipas is no small challenge.

2. Daniil Medvedev’s Draw Is Better

By virtue of not having Djokovic in his half of the draw, Medvedev automatically comes out as the winner in the draw.

He does have players with great clay court games in his half.

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are both in Medvedev’s half of the draw as well as Holger Rune who lost the Italian Open final to Medvedev a few days ago.

2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is also in his half.

Medvedev has the momentum and a newfound belief that he can play on clay, but he will be battle-tested along the way if he makes it to the finals.

3. It Is The First Time In Nearly 20 Years That Anyone Can Win

The draw, without Rafael Nadal, opens up the competition in unexpected and unfamiliar ways.

Anybody can win the French Open this year.

Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Djokovic, because of their rankings, will have the pressure and the spotlight.

However, Rune and Andrey Rublev are also possible contenders.

Stan Wawrinka and Djokovic are the only former champions in the draw.

Despite Djokovic’s extensive experience, he has had a rough spring with injuries and not a lot of match play.

Wawrinka is hoping to make a push at Roland Garros.

Neither should be counted out, but the probability is that we will have a brand-new French Open champion.

Conclusion

Matches get underway on Sunday, May 28.

NBC, Peacock (streaming), and Tennis Channel will cover the tournament through its conclusion on June 11.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
