Three-time All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford retires at age 37

Three-time Major League Baseball All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford of Mountain View, California announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 37 according to Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. Crawford played 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2011 to 2023, and one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

Crawford’s career statistics

Crawford batted .249 with 147 home runs and 748 runs batted in. During 1682 games, 6318 plate appearances and 5646 at bats, he scored 674 runs and had 1404 hits, 295 doubles, 44 triples, 47 stolen bases, 544 walks, 2228 total bases, seven sacrifice bunts, 62 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .395.

Struggles in the last two years

The last two years for Crawford were a definite struggle. He batted only .194 with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and .169 with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

Three-time All-Star

Crawford was an All-Star with the Giants in 2015, 2018, and 2021. In 2015, he also won a Silver Slugger Award and Golden Glove Award. Crawford batted .256 with 21 home runs and 84 runs batted in. During 2018, he batted .254 with 14 home runs and 54 runs bated in. Then during 2021, Crawford had a career best season with the Giants. He had career-highs in batting average (.298), home runs (24), runs batted in (90), runs scored (79), stolen bases (11), total bases (252), on base percentage (.373), and slugging percentage (.522).

Major League Triple Leader

In 2016, Crawford led the Major Leagues with 11 triples. He was tied alongside Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings of Charleston, South Carolina, and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez of Valencia, Venezuela.

Two-time World Series Champion

Crawford was on the Giants teams that won the 2012 and 2014 World Series. In 2012, the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in four games to win the World Series. In game three of the 2012 World Series, Crawford hit two doubles. In 2014, the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals in seven games. Crawford had a base hit in his first six games of the series. Then in game seven, Crawford did not get a hit, but had a key sacrifice fly in the second inning that contributed to a 3-2 Giants win.