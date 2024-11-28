MLB News and Rumors

Three-time All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford retires at age 37

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

Three-time Major League Baseball All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford of Mountain View, California announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 37 according to Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. Crawford played 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2011 to 2023, and one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

Crawford’s career statistics

Crawford batted .249 with 147 home runs and 748 runs batted in. During 1682 games, 6318 plate appearances and 5646 at bats, he scored 674 runs and had 1404 hits, 295 doubles, 44 triples, 47 stolen bases, 544 walks, 2228 total bases, seven sacrifice bunts, 62 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .395.

Struggles in the last two years

The last two years for Crawford were a definite struggle. He batted only .194 with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and .169 with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

Three-time All-Star

Crawford was an All-Star with the Giants in 2015, 2018, and 2021. In 2015, he also won a Silver Slugger Award and Golden Glove Award. Crawford batted .256 with 21 home runs and 84 runs batted in. During 2018, he batted .254 with 14 home runs and 54 runs bated in. Then during 2021, Crawford had a career best season with the Giants. He had career-highs in batting average (.298), home runs (24), runs batted in (90), runs scored (79), stolen bases (11), total bases (252), on base percentage (.373), and slugging percentage (.522).

Major League Triple Leader

In 2016, Crawford led the Major Leagues with 11 triples. He was tied alongside Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings of Charleston, South Carolina, and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez of Valencia, Venezuela.

Two-time World Series Champion

Crawford was on the Giants teams that won the 2012 and 2014 World Series. In 2012, the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in four games to win the World Series. In game three of the 2012 World Series, Crawford hit two doubles. In 2014, the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals in seven games. Crawford had a base hit in his first six games of the series. Then in game seven, Crawford did not get a hit, but had a key sacrifice fly in the second inning that contributed to a 3-2 Giants win.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants St. Louis Cardinals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23897828_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers sign SP Blake Snell to significant contract

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24320643_168396541_lowres-2
Angels signing Yusei Kikuchi to blockbuster contract
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24354479_168396541_lowres-3
Rockies sign second baseman Kyle Farmer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Workouts
Royals trade SP Brady Singer to Reds for 2B Jonathan India and OF Joey Wiemer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23284993_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians trade relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki to Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani win 2024 MVP Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2
Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale win 2024 Cy Young Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top