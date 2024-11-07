Three Top Games in Week 10 of 2024 NFL season

Week ten is upon us in the National Football League. Here are the three games on the schedule where both teams are above .500.

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos were playing good football, as they were winners in five of six games. Then they faced the high rolling Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, and were steamrolled 41-10. The Chiefs meanwhile remain undefeated after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime. Kansas City is the only NFL franchise without a loss this year as they are at eight wins and zero losses. and comfortably lead the AFC West. The Broncos are in third place in the AFC West at five wins and four losses.

Last season the Broncos were a seven point underdog against the Chiefs in Denver, but came away with the win as they won handily 24-9. The fact that the Chiefs are on a short week may provide them with a week 10 challenge if the Broncos put their lopsided loss to the Ravens away from their memory bank.

In the Chiefs overtime win over the Buccaneers, it was a great first game for new Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of Central, South Carolina. He had eight catches for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders

In a battle of division winners, the Steelers lead the AFC North at six wins and two losses. The Commanders lead the NFC East at seven wins and two losses. The Steelers and Commanders were busy at the trade deadline this past week. Pittsburgh acquired defensive end Preston Smith of Atlanta, Georgia from the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Mike Williams of Holly Hill, South Carolina from the New York Jets. Washington meanwhile acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore of Cleveland, Ohio from the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

In another battle of division leaders, the Detroit Lions lead the entire National Football Conference, in addition to the NFC North, at seven wins and one loss. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans lead the AFC South at six wins and three losses.

Even though the Texans are division leaders, their offense recently took a hit when wide receiver Stefon Diggs tore his anterior cruciate ligament. The Lions meanwhile have the best defense in the NFC as they have only given up 148 points. Safety Kerby Joseph of Orlando, Florida leads the NFL with six interceptions. Safety Brian Branch of Fayetteville, Georgia is third in the NFL with four interceptions.