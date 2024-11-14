Three top games in Week 11 of 2024 NFL season

The National Football League begins week 11 of their season on Thursday. Here are the three most intriguing matchups.

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

This is a battle for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles are currently leading the division with a record of seven wins and two losses, while the Commanders are in second with a record of seven wins and three losses. Philadelphia is on a five game winning streak. On Sunday they had their most impressive win during the streak as they clobbered the Dallas Cowboys 34-6. The Eagles defense limited the Cowboys to 66 passing yards. The Commanders had their three game winning streak snapped on Sunday as they were beaten 28-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

You might be stunned at the 1pm ET time slot for this one. This AFC North Division matchup will be significantly better than the Monday night prime time battle in Texas. Like the NFC East division battle, we have a 7-2 team and a 7-3 team. The Steelers are in first place at the moment, and lead their divisional foe Baltimore Ravens by only half a game.

This is a battle between the Ravens offense and the Steelers defense. Baltimore leads the entire NFL with 318 points. You normally think of the Ravens having a great defense, but this year it is their offensive line that should get significant credit. The Ravens have an incredible running attack led by Lamar Jackson (538 rushing yards, most for a quarterback) and Derrick Henry (1120 rushing yards, most by a running back). And Jackson is also second in passing yards with 2669. The Steelers have given up only 146 points. They have the second best defense in the NFL. Only the Los Angeles Chargers at 118 points have given up less.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Here we have the only undefeated team in the NFL, the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs against the 8-2 Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs comfortably lead the AFC West and the Bills comfortably lead the AFC East. Last week it seemed like the Chiefs unbeaten season would come to an end. However, in a dramatic win, Leo Chenal blocked the game winning field goal attempt on the final play of the game, to give the Chiefs a 16-14 win.