Week 11 of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Along the way, there were three upsets. Let’s take a look at the underdogs that won.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts beat the New York Jets as a four point underdog by a final score of 28-27. The Colts leading producer was quarterback Anthony Richardson of Miami, Florida. Richardson had 272 passing yards and one touchdown pass. However, it was Richardson on the ground that won the game for the Colts. The fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida had a four yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter, to not only give the Colts the lead, but the eventual win. On Tuesday, the Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite leading the AFC North heading into the game with a record of seven wins and two losses, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not received much love this season from odds makers. The Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 18-16 despite Baltimore being a three point favourite. The turning point in this game was an incomplete pass from Lamar Jackson on a two point conversion attempt with one minute and six seconds left in regulation. If the two point convert would have been successful, the game would have been deadlocked at 18.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks upset the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 here even though they were a 6.5 point road underdog. The 49ers experienced the injury bug here as tight end George Kittle was inactive because of a hamstring injury, and San Francisco star Nick Bosa reaggravated a hip ailment and had to leave the game. This gave the Seahawks enough momentum. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith of Miami, Florida had the game-winning touchdown on a 13 yard run with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Seattle the lead. Meanwhile, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Nacogdoches, Texas had the second straight great outing. On Sunday, he had 10 catches for 110 receiving yards.