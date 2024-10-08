Three Week Five Upsets in the 2024 National Football League

The fifth week of the 2024 National Football League regular season is now complete and there were three upsets this past weekend. Let’s take a look at the three teams that were not expected to win that came out victorious.

Arizona Cardinals

Once again the biggest underdog of the week not only covered the spread, but won the game outright. On Sunday, we saw the Arizona Cardinals, who were a 7.5 point underdog, go into northern California and stun the San Francisco 49ers 24-23.

The Cardinals dominated the second half as they outscored the 49ers 14-0. Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland of Lebanon, Pennsylvania made field goals of 35 and 42 yards, while the Cardinals’s second half touchdown was a two-yard touchdown to tight end Elijah Higgins of Tampa, Florida from quarterback Kyler Murray of Bedford, Texas.

Another stunning result from the game is the fact that the 49ers have a record of two wins and three losses. Prior to the season, San Francisco was considered a Super Bowl contender. Now it is clear that they desperately need star running back Christian McCaffrey of Castle Rock, Colorado (out with an Achilles injury) to come back soon just for San Francisco to make the playoffs.

New York Giants

The Giants were a seven point underdog against the Seattle Seahawks, and then went into the Pacific Northwest and stunned Seattle 29-20. The Giants’s key play was a 60 yard blocked field goal for a touchdown by Bryce Ford-Wheaton of Martinsburg, West Virginia. At the time, the Seahawks were trying to tie the game at 23 with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the Giants expanded their lead to nine points instead. The Giants were led by quarterback Daniel Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina (257 yards passing and two touchdown), rookie running back Tyrone Tracy of Indianapolis, Indiana (129 yards rushing), and wide receiver Darius Slayton of Norcross, Georgia (eight catches for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown).

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas’s game in Pittsburgh was delayed over an hour because of a thunderstorm. When it started, it was clear from the get go this game was going to be a defensive battle. In the end, it was the Cowboys that came through with a 20-17 win. The Cowboys, who were a 2.5 point underdog, got a four-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of Mobile, Alabama with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.