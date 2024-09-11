Three week one upsets in 2024 NFL season

The 2024 National Football League season commenced on Thursday. In week one of the season, three teams were victorious who were not expected to get the win. Let’s take a look at what underdogs who are now 1-0.

New England Patriots

The Patriots were actually a 7.5 point underdog heading into the contest and shocked the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. New England was the largest underdog to come away with a week one win since September 9, 2018. Six years ago the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a 9.5 point underdog against the New Orleans Saints, but came away with a 48-40 win in a very high scoring contest. The Patriots won the game because of three reasons. New England won the turnover battle. The Patriots had zero turnovers, while the Bengals had three. The Bengals could not stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson of Las Vegas, Nevada, who had 120 yards rushing and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had eight incompletions, but the majority were dropped catches.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia despite being a four point underdog. The Steelers’s offensive statistics were far from stunning, but their defense was solid, and their kicking game was simply fantastic. Chris Boswell of Fort Worth, Texas made six field goals in six attempts. Boswell’s field goals were for 57 yards, 51 yards, 44 yards, 56 yards, 40 yards and 25 yards. Boswell tied the Steelers’s franchise record for most field goals in a game with six (happened on three other occasions), and set the records for most field goals in a game of 50+ yards (three), and most field goals in a game of 40+ yards (five).

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys beat the Cleveland Browns 33-17 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland despite being a two point underdog. Dallas was led by kicker Brandon Aubrey of St. Louis, Missouri, who made all four of his field goal attempts.