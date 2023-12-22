Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay decided to play Santa Clause four days early.

Following their 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, McVay rewarded the team for winning five of six games and climbing back into contention for a spot in the NFC playoffs.

As an early present, McVay issued a five-day holiday break for the players.

Twitter users reacted to the Rams building a 23-point, fourth-quarter lead before holding off the Saints, who fell out of a first-place tie in the NFC South.

McVay presented his club with a locker-room victory speech …

Total team effort on a Thursday Night! 🗣️ @budlight Victory Speech pic.twitter.com/38hvXtB4AE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2023

McVay rewarded multiple players for a team effort …

See which 6 players got game balls from Sean McVay after Rams’ big win vs. Saints https://t.co/U2dMfkLBuz — Rams on Scoreboard Page (@LARAMSonSP) December 22, 2023

Saints running back Jamaal Williams appeared ready to hop into action, but ended up gaining just eight yards on two carries …

Jamaal Williams is ready for TNF 🤣

pic.twitter.com/6dAikOcjpI — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 21, 2023

Still slingin’ it after 15 seasons. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been one of the NFL’s top QBs the past month, compiled 328 passing yards and two touchdowns Thursday …

Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to keep the Saints close during the first half …

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson found paydirt again, hauling in a 4-yard pass, giving the Rams a 17-7 lead with 21 seconds remaining until halftime …

L.A. fans greeted their newest star …

Loudest cheer of the night outside of the Puka TD: Shohei Ohtani on the oculus. ⁦@Dodgers⁩ ⁦@RamsNFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/FkhpCV8KiJ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2023

Rams rookie Puka Nacua continued to make plays, big plays. The rookie opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD reception in the first quarter and finished with nine catches on 11 targets for a game-high 164 yards …

Rams running back Kyren Williams scored on a 10-yard, third-quarter run, which lifted the Rams to a 27-7 advantage, and presented his mother with an early holiday gift …

First you score the TD, then you give the ball to Mom. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GFxoK4s5r2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2023

Big game for Williams …

Kyren Williams is Rams’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley in 2018 https://t.co/J0xWlW5vC1 — Rams on Scoreboard Page (@LARAMSonSP) December 22, 2023

AK reached a reception milestone …

That was Alvin Kamara’s 500th career reception 🙌 He is the 17th running back in #NFL history with 500 catches#Saints | @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/ak8ouIVh3z — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 22, 2023

The Saints’ J.T. Gray marched and blocked Ethan Evans’ punt, sparking a late comeback attempt. It fell short …

Final score: Rams 30, Saints 22 …

Postgame pals swapin’ jerseys …