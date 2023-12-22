NFL News and Rumors

Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Rams Overpower Saints At SoFi Stadium; Coach Sean McVay Presents Prolonged Holiday Break

Jeff Hawkins
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay decided to play Santa Clause four days early.

Following their 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, McVay rewarded the team for winning five of six games and climbing back into contention for a spot in the NFC playoffs.

As an early present, McVay issued a five-day holiday break for the players.

Twitter users reacted to the Rams building a 23-point, fourth-quarter lead before holding off the Saints, who fell out of a first-place tie in the NFC South.

McVay presented his club with a locker-room victory speech …

McVay rewarded multiple players for a team effort …

Saints running back Jamaal Williams appeared ready to hop into action, but ended up gaining just eight yards on two carries …

Still slingin’ it after 15 seasons. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been one of the NFL’s top QBs the past month, compiled 328 passing yards and two touchdowns Thursday …

Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to keep the Saints close during the first half …

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson found paydirt again, hauling in a 4-yard pass, giving the Rams a 17-7 lead with 21 seconds remaining until halftime …

L.A. fans greeted their newest star …

Rams rookie Puka Nacua continued to make plays, big plays. The rookie opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD reception in the first quarter and finished with nine catches on 11 targets for a game-high 164 yards …

Rams running back Kyren Williams scored on a 10-yard, third-quarter run, which lifted the Rams to a 27-7 advantage, and presented his mother with an early holiday gift …

Big game for Williams …

AK reached a reception milestone …

The Saints’ J.T. Gray marched and blocked Ethan Evans’ punt, sparking a late comeback attempt. It fell short …

Final score: Rams 30, Saints 22 …

Postgame pals swapin’ jerseys …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
