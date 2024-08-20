Tigers beat Yankees 3-2 in Williamsport

The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday. However, this was not your normal Major League Baseball game. That is because it was taking place at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is the host city of the Little League World Series. This game has become a special annual event on the Major League Baseball schedule. Players who are playing in the Little League World Series have a chance to attend a MLB game in an intimate setting as MLB players frequently engage with the little leaguers.

Seventh MLB Little League Classic

The MLB Little League Classic began in 2017. The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in front of 2,596 spectators. A total of 2532 fans saw the Tigers beat the Yankees this year. Other games have seen the New York Mets beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 in 2018, the Chicago Cubs beating the Pirates 7-1 in 2019, the Cleveland Indians beating the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in 2021, the Baltimore Orioles beating the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in 2022, and the Washington Nationals beating the Phillies 4-3 in 2023. It is not surprising that Major League Baseball’s two Pennsylvania teams have got to play in the game twice. What is surprising is that the Phillies have not played the Pirates as of yet.

Tigers/Yankees game

The Tigers trailed the Yankees 1-0 with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning. That is when Tigers third baseman Jace Jung of San Antonio, Texas hit a dramatic RBI single which scored second baseman Colt Keith of Zanesville, Ohio, who doubled earlier in the inning. All of a sudden, the game was tied at one. For Keith, it was his third hit of the game.

The Yankees went up 2-1 in the top of the 10th inning on a RBI single by DJ LeMahieu. Then in the bottom of the 10th inning, pinch hitter Zach McKinstry of Toledo, Ohio, and center fielder Parker Meadows of Atlanta, Georgia hit RBI singles which tied the game and won the game respectively for Detroit.