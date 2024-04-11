MLB News and Rumors

Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB Logo

Weather will once again be a factor in Thursday’s slate of Major League Baseball games. Two games —the Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twin at Detroit Tigers— have already been postponed due to weather. There’s an increasing chance that more games will be postponed with a severe weather system moving throughout much of the country. In fact, the only game that is 100% safe from being postponed is the Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers because the game is being played indoors.

A game to keep an eye on, if it gets played, is the Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox. Rookie Jackson Holliday made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday and immediately made an impact for the O’s.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!

April 11 MLB Games

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves | 12:20 PM | Truist Park

  • 📺NYM: SportsNet New York | ATL: Bally Sports South | National: MLB Network
  • 📻NYM: WCBS 880 AM | ATL: 680AM/93.7 The Fan
  • ⚾️NYM: J. Quintana | ATL: A. Winans
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games +150
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games -175

 

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers | 1:10 PM | Tiger Stadium

  • 📺MIN: Bally Sports North | DET: Bally Sports Detroit
  • 📻MIN: TIBN | DET: 97.1 The Ticket
  • ⚾️MIN: P. Lopez | DET: T. Skubal
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games PPD
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games PPD

 

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds | 1:10 PM | Great American Ballpark

  • 📺MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin | CIN: Bally Sports Ohio
  • 📻MIL: WTMJ 620 | CIN: WLW 700
  • ⚾️MIL: F. Peralta | CIN: N. Martinez
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games PPD
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games PPD

 

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals | 2:10 PM | Kauffman Stadium

  • 📺HOU: Space City Home Network | KC: Bally Sports Kansas City
  • 📻HOU: KBME 790 | KC: KCSP 610
  • ⚾️HOU: H. Brown | KC: B. Singer
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games -135
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games +115

 

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers | 2:35 PM | Globe Life Field

  • 📺OAK: NBC Sports California | TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | National: MLB Network
  • 📻OAK: A’s Cast | TEX: 105.3 The Fan
  • ⚾️OAK: J. Sears | TEX: J. Gray
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games +155
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games -185

 

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM | Citizens Bank Park

  • 📺PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus | National: MLB Network
  • 📻PIT: KDKA-FM 93.7 | PHI: SportsRadio 94.1 WIP
  • ⚾️PIT: J. Jones | PHI: R. Suarez
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games +125
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games -145

 

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox | 7:10 PM | Fenway Park

  • 📺BAL: MASN | BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network
  • 📻BAL: 98 ROCK FM | BOS: WEEI 93.7
  • ⚾️BAL: C. Irvin | BOS: K. Crawford
Money Line
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games -125
Today's MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games +105

 

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

