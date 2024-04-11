Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games

Weather will once again be a factor in Thursday’s slate of Major League Baseball games. Two games —the Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twin at Detroit Tigers— have already been postponed due to weather. There’s an increasing chance that more games will be postponed with a severe weather system moving throughout much of the country. In fact, the only game that is 100% safe from being postponed is the Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers because the game is being played indoors.

A game to keep an eye on, if it gets played, is the Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox. Rookie Jackson Holliday made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday and immediately made an impact for the O’s.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!

April 11 MLB Games

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves | 12:20 PM | Truist Park

📺NYM: SportsNet New York | ATL: Bally Sports South | National: MLB Network

📻NYM: WCBS 880 AM | ATL: 680AM/93.7 The Fan

⚾️NYM: J. Quintana | ATL: A. Winans

Money Line +150 -175

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers | 1:10 PM | Tiger Stadium

📺MIN: Bally Sports North | DET: Bally Sports Detroit

📻MIN: TIBN | DET: 97.1 The Ticket

⚾️MIN: P. Lopez | DET: T. Skubal

Money Line PPD PPD

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds | 1:10 PM | Great American Ballpark

📺MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin | CIN: Bally Sports Ohio

📻MIL: WTMJ 620 | CIN: WLW 700

⚾️MIL: F. Peralta | CIN: N. Martinez

Money Line PPD PPD

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals | 2:10 PM | Kauffman Stadium

📺HOU: Space City Home Network | KC: Bally Sports Kansas City

📻HOU: KBME 790 | KC: KCSP 610

⚾️HOU: H. Brown | KC: B. Singer

Money Line -135 +115

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers | 2:35 PM | Globe Life Field

📺OAK: NBC Sports California | TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | National: MLB Network

📻OAK: A’s Cast | TEX: 105.3 The Fan

⚾️OAK: J. Sears | TEX: J. Gray

Money Line +155 -185

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM | Citizens Bank Park

📺PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus | National: MLB Network

📻PIT: KDKA-FM 93.7 | PHI: SportsRadio 94.1 WIP

⚾️PIT: J. Jones | PHI: R. Suarez

Money Line +125 -145

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox | 7:10 PM | Fenway Park

📺BAL: MASN | BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network

📻BAL: 98 ROCK FM | BOS: WEEI 93.7

⚾️BAL: C. Irvin | BOS: K. Crawford

Money Line -125 +105