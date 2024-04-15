Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for Jackie Robinson Day Games

Monday, April 15 marks a special day on the Major League Baseball calendar, Jackie Robinson Day. Every team in Major League Baseball will be in action on Monday and uniformed members of the club’s will be wearing No. 42 in honor of Robinson. It was on April 15, 1947, that Robinson made his Major League debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers ending segregation in Major League Baseball.

Additionally, Monday marks another unique feature on the MLB calendar, a scheduled pre-noon start time. The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will start at 11:10 AM in honor of “Patriots’ Day” in Boston.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!

April 15 MLB Games

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

First Pitch- 11:10 AM

11:10 AM Where- Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV- CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes| BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network

CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes| BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network Radio- CLE: WTAM 1100 | BOS: WEEI 93.7

CLE: WTAM 1100 | BOS: WEEI 93.7 Probable Starting Pitchers- CLE: X. Curry | BOS: K. Crawford

CLE: X. Curry | BOS: K. Crawford Odds- CLE: +115 | BOS: -135

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

*** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day ***

First Pitch- 6:35 PM

6:35 PM Where- Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV- MIN: Bally Sports North | BAL: MASN

MIN: Bally Sports North | BAL: MASN Radio- MIN: TIBN | BAL: 98 Rock FM

MIN: TIBN | BAL: 98 Rock FM Probable Starting Pitchers- MIN: L. Varland | BOS: C. Irvin

MIN: L. Varland | BOS: C. Irvin Odds- MIN: +130 | BAL: -150

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

First Pitch- 6:40 PM

6:40 PM Where- Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV- COL: MLB.tv/rockies.com | PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia

COL: MLB.tv/rockies.com | PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio- COL: KOA 850 AM | PHI: SportsRadio 94 WIP

COL: KOA 850 AM | PHI: SportsRadio 94 WIP Probable Starting Pitchers- COL: C. Quantrill | PHI: A. Nola

COL: C. Quantrill | PHI: A. Nola Odds- COL: +220 | PHI: -270

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

First Pitch- 6:40 PM

6:40 PM Where- loanDepot Park

loanDepot Park TV- SF: NBC Sports Bay Area | MIA: Bally Sports Florida

SF: NBC Sports Bay Area | MIA: Bally Sports Florida Radio- SF: KNBR 680 | MIA: Fox Sports 940AM

SF: KNBR 680 | MIA: Fox Sports 940AM Probable Starting Pitchers- SF: K. Harrison | MIA: A. Puk

SF: K. Harrison | MIA: A. Puk Odds- SF: -125 | MIA: +105

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

First Pitch- 6:40 PM

6:40 PM Where- Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV- TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | DET: Bally Sports Detroit

TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | DET: Bally Sports Detroit Radio- TEX: 105.3 The Fan | DET: 97.1 The Ticket

TEX: 105.3 The Fan | DET: 97.1 The Ticket Probable Starting Pitchers- TEX: M. Lorenzen | DET: R. Olson

TEX: M. Lorenzen | DET: R. Olson Odds- TEX: -120 | DET: EVEN

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

First Pitch- 6:50 PM

6:50 PM Where- Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV- LAA: Bally Sports West | TB: Bally Sports Sun

LAA: Bally Sports West | TB: Bally Sports Sun Radio- LAA: KLAA 830 | TB: WDAE 620 AM

LAA: KLAA 830 | TB: WDAE 620 AM Probable Starting Pitchers- LAA: P. Sandoval | TB: Z. Eflin

LAA: P. Sandoval | TB: Z. Eflin Odds- LAA: +145 | TB: -170

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

First Pitch- 7:07 PM

7:07 PM Where- Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV- NYY: YES Network | TOR: Sportsnet 1

NYY: YES Network | TOR: Sportsnet 1 Radio- NYY: SportsRadio 66 WFAN | TOR: SN590

NYY: SportsRadio 66 WFAN | TOR: SN590 Probable Starting Pitchers- NYY: L. Gil | TOR: C. Bassitt

NYY: L. Gil | TOR: C. Bassitt Odds- NYY: -115 | TOR: -105

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

First Pitch- 7:10 PM

7:10 PM Where- Citi Field

Citi Field TV- PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | NYM: SportsNet New York

PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | NYM: SportsNet New York Radio- PIT: SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan | NYM: WCBS 880 AM

PIT: SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan | NYM: WCBS 880 AM Probable Starting Pitchers- PIT: M. Perez | NYM: A. Houser

PIT: M. Perez | NYM: A. Houser Odds- PIT: +105 | NYM: -125

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

First Pitch- 7:40 PM

7:40 PM Where- Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field TV- KC: Bally Sports Kansas City | CHW: NBC Sports Chicago

KC: Bally Sports Kansas City | CHW: NBC Sports Chicago Radio- KC: KCSP 610 | CHW: WMVP 1000 AM

KC: KCSP 610 | CHW: WMVP 1000 AM Probable Starting Pitchers- KC: S. Lugo | CHW: N. Nastrini

KC: S. Lugo | CHW: N. Nastrini Odds- KC: -185 | CHW: +155

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

First Pitch- 7:40 PM

7:40 PM Where- American Family Field

American Family Field TV- SD: MLB.tv/padres.com | MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin

SD: MLB.tv/padres.com | MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin Radio- SD: KWFN 97.3 | MIL: WTMJ 620

SD: KWFN 97.3 | MIL: WTMJ 620 Probable Starting Pitchers- SD: J. Musgrove | MIL: J. Ross

SD: J. Musgrove | MIL: J. Ross Odds- SD: -120 | MIL: EVEN

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

First Pitch- 8:10 PM

8:10 PM Where- Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park TV- ATL: Bally Sports Southeast | HOU: Space City Home Network | National: MLB Network

ATL: Bally Sports Southeast | HOU: Space City Home Network | National: MLB Network Radio- ATL: 680 AM The Fan | HOU: KBME 790 AM

ATL: 680 AM The Fan | HOU: KBME 790 AM Probable Starting Pitchers- ATL: D. Vines | HOU: S. Arrighetti

ATL: D. Vines | HOU: S. Arrighetti Odds- ATL: -115 | HOU: -105

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

First Pitch- 9:40 PM

9:40 PM Where- Chase Field

Chase Field TV- CHC: Marquee Sports | ARZ: MLB.tv/dbacks.com

CHC: Marquee Sports | ARZ: MLB.tv/dbacks.com Radio- CHC: 670 The Score | ARZ: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

CHC: 670 The Score | ARZ: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station Probable Starting Pitchers- CHC: B. Brown | ARZ: M. Kelly

CHC: B. Brown | ARZ: M. Kelly Odds- CHC: +125 | ARI: -145

St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics

First Pitch- 9:40 PM

9:40 PM Where- Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Coliseum TV- STL: Bally Sports Midwest | OAK: NBC Sports California Plus

STL: Bally Sports Midwest | OAK: NBC Sports California Plus Radio- STL: KMOX 1120 AM | OAK: A’s Cast

STL: KMOX 1120 AM | OAK: A’s Cast Probable Starting Pitchers- STL: S. Gray | OAK: R. Stripling

STL: S. Gray | OAK: R. Stripling Odds- STL: -170 | OAK: +145

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners

First Pitch- 9:42 PM

9:42 PM Where- T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV- CIN: Bally Sports Ohio | SEA: Root Sports Northwest

CIN: Bally Sports Ohio | SEA: Root Sports Northwest Radio- CIN: WLW 700 | SEA: KIRO 710

CIN: WLW 700 | SEA: KIRO 710 Probable Starting Pitchers- CIN: F. Montas | SEA: G. Kirby

CIN: F. Montas | SEA: G. Kirby Odds- CIN: +130 | SEA: -150

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

First Pitch- 10:10 PM

10:10 PM Where- Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV- WSH: MASN2 | LAD: SportsNet LA | National: MLB Network

WSH: MASN2 | LAD: SportsNet LA | National: MLB Network Radio- WSH: 106.7 The Fan | LAD: Dodgers Radio 570AM

WSH: 106.7 The Fan | LAD: Dodgers Radio 570AM Probable Starting Pitchers- WSH: M. Parker | LAD: T. Glasnow

WSH: M. Parker | LAD: T. Glasnow Odds- WSH: +270 | LAD: -370

All First Pitch Times are Eastern Daylight Time | Moneyline Odds from ESPNBet