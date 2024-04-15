Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for Jackie Robinson Day Games

Monday, April 15 marks a special day on the Major League Baseball calendar, Jackie Robinson Day. Every team in Major League Baseball will be in action on Monday and uniformed members of the club’s will be wearing No. 42 in honor of Robinson. It was on April 15, 1947, that Robinson made his Major League debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers ending segregation in Major League Baseball.
Additionally, Monday marks another unique feature on the MLB calendar, a scheduled pre-noon start time. The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will start at 11:10 AM in honor of “Patriots’ Day” in Boston.
Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!
April 15 MLB Games
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
- First Pitch- 11:10 AM
- Where- Fenway Park
- TV- CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes| BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network
- Radio- CLE: WTAM 1100 | BOS: WEEI 93.7
- Probable Starting Pitchers- CLE: X. Curry | BOS: K. Crawford
- Odds- CLE: +115 | BOS: -135
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
*** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day ***
- First Pitch- 6:35 PM
- Where- Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV- MIN: Bally Sports North | BAL: MASN
- Radio- MIN: TIBN | BAL: 98 Rock FM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- MIN: L. Varland | BOS: C. Irvin
- Odds- MIN: +130 | BAL: -150
Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
- First Pitch- 6:40 PM
- Where- Citizens Bank Park
- TV- COL: MLB.tv/rockies.com | PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio- COL: KOA 850 AM | PHI: SportsRadio 94 WIP
- Probable Starting Pitchers- COL: C. Quantrill | PHI: A. Nola
- Odds- COL: +220 | PHI: -270
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
- First Pitch- 6:40 PM
- Where- loanDepot Park
- TV- SF: NBC Sports Bay Area | MIA: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio- SF: KNBR 680 | MIA: Fox Sports 940AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- SF: K. Harrison | MIA: A. Puk
- Odds- SF: -125 | MIA: +105
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
- First Pitch- 6:40 PM
- Where- Comerica Park
- TV- TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | DET: Bally Sports Detroit
- Radio- TEX: 105.3 The Fan | DET: 97.1 The Ticket
- Probable Starting Pitchers- TEX: M. Lorenzen | DET: R. Olson
- Odds- TEX: -120 | DET: EVEN
Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays
- First Pitch- 6:50 PM
- Where- Tropicana Field
- TV- LAA: Bally Sports West | TB: Bally Sports Sun
- Radio- LAA: KLAA 830 | TB: WDAE 620 AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- LAA: P. Sandoval | TB: Z. Eflin
- Odds- LAA: +145 | TB: -170
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
- First Pitch- 7:07 PM
- Where- Rogers Centre
- TV- NYY: YES Network | TOR: Sportsnet 1
- Radio- NYY: SportsRadio 66 WFAN | TOR: SN590
- Probable Starting Pitchers- NYY: L. Gil | TOR: C. Bassitt
- Odds- NYY: -115 | TOR: -105
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- First Pitch- 7:10 PM
- Where- Citi Field
- TV- PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | NYM: SportsNet New York
- Radio- PIT: SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan | NYM: WCBS 880 AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- PIT: M. Perez | NYM: A. Houser
- Odds- PIT: +105 | NYM: -125
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
- First Pitch- 7:40 PM
- Where- Guaranteed Rate Field
- TV- KC: Bally Sports Kansas City | CHW: NBC Sports Chicago
- Radio- KC: KCSP 610 | CHW: WMVP 1000 AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- KC: S. Lugo | CHW: N. Nastrini
- Odds- KC: -185 | CHW: +155
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- First Pitch- 7:40 PM
- Where- American Family Field
- TV- SD: MLB.tv/padres.com | MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Radio- SD: KWFN 97.3 | MIL: WTMJ 620
- Probable Starting Pitchers- SD: J. Musgrove | MIL: J. Ross
- Odds- SD: -120 | MIL: EVEN
Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros
- First Pitch- 8:10 PM
- Where- Minute Maid Park
- TV- ATL: Bally Sports Southeast | HOU: Space City Home Network | National: MLB Network
- Radio- ATL: 680 AM The Fan | HOU: KBME 790 AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- ATL: D. Vines | HOU: S. Arrighetti
- Odds- ATL: -115 | HOU: -105
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
- First Pitch- 9:40 PM
- Where- Chase Field
- TV- CHC: Marquee Sports | ARZ: MLB.tv/dbacks.com
- Radio- CHC: 670 The Score | ARZ: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
- Probable Starting Pitchers- CHC: B. Brown | ARZ: M. Kelly
- Odds- CHC: +125 | ARI: -145
St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics
- First Pitch- 9:40 PM
- Where- Oakland Coliseum
- TV- STL: Bally Sports Midwest | OAK: NBC Sports California Plus
- Radio- STL: KMOX 1120 AM | OAK: A’s Cast
- Probable Starting Pitchers- STL: S. Gray | OAK: R. Stripling
- Odds- STL: -170 | OAK: +145
Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners
- First Pitch- 9:42 PM
- Where- T-Mobile Park
- TV- CIN: Bally Sports Ohio | SEA: Root Sports Northwest
- Radio- CIN: WLW 700 | SEA: KIRO 710
- Probable Starting Pitchers- CIN: F. Montas | SEA: G. Kirby
- Odds- CIN: +130 | SEA: -150
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
- First Pitch- 10:10 PM
- Where- Dodger Stadium
- TV- WSH: MASN2 | LAD: SportsNet LA | National: MLB Network
- Radio- WSH: 106.7 The Fan | LAD: Dodgers Radio 570AM
- Probable Starting Pitchers- WSH: M. Parker | LAD: T. Glasnow
- Odds- WSH: +270 | LAD: -370
All First Pitch Times are Eastern Daylight Time | Moneyline Odds from ESPNBet