The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In his last fight, he suffered a TKO loss against Curtis Blaydes due to tearing his ACL in the very first round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $106,000.

Tom Aspinall’s Net Worth

Tom Aspinall hasn’t been in the UFC long but he has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $700,000.

Tom Aspinall has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the United Kingdom regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020 after getting signed as being a heavyweight contender for the UK promotion Cage Warriors.

Tom Aspinall’s UFC Record

Tom Aspinall holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-3 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 4 wins by submission. He will look to improve her 5-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall’s Next Fight

Tom Aspinall will fight former fellow heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Tom Aspinall (-400) making Tom Aspinall the heavy favorite.

Tom Aspinall’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Tom Aspinall fights out of Liverpool, England.

He is happily married with three younger children.

Age: 30

Born: Liverpool, England

Height: 6'5″

Weight: 251 pounds

Reach: 78″

Coach/Trainer: Colin Herontom

