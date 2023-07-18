MMA

Tom Aspinall Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In his last fight, he suffered a TKO loss against Curtis Blaydes due to tearing his ACL in the very first round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $106,000.

Tom Aspinall’s Net Worth

Tom Aspinall hasn’t been in the UFC long but he has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $700,000.

Tom Aspinall has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the United Kingdom regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020 after getting signed as being a heavyweight contender for the UK promotion Cage Warriors.

Tom Aspinall’s UFC Record

Tom Aspinall holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-3 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 4 wins by submission. He will look to improve her 5-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall’s Next Fight

Tom Aspinall will fight former fellow heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Tom Aspinall (-400) making Tom Aspinall the heavy favorite.

Tom Aspinall’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Tom Aspinall fights out of Liverpool, England.

He is happily married with three younger children.

  • Age: 30
  • Born: Liverpool, England
  • Height: 6’5″
  • Weight: 251 pounds
  • Reach: 78″
  • Coach/Trainer: Colin Herontom

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
