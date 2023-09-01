It will be an all-American Round of 16 US Open match on Sunday between Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

Both won their third-round matches in four sets.

Paul is ranked 14th and leads their head-to-head matchup 1-0.

That win came in this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals in four sets.

Shelton delivered a 147-mile-per-hour serve in his match on Friday.

The 20-year-old is still gaining match experience on the ATP tour, but he has the ability to beat anyone if his serve is at or near that level.

Paul’s season was highlighted by a defeat of Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto for the second straight year.

Neither Paul nor Shelton has ever advanced to the fourth round of the US Open so this is uncharted territory for both.

For the very first time in his career, Tommy Paul is into Round 4 at the US Open. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J4Q3ZFAu3q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2023

“Happy with the way I served, I think one of my best serving days ever.” After a 26 ace performance, Ben Shelton is into the round of 16 with a win over Aslan Karatsev, and will face Tommy Paul for a spot in the quarters. pic.twitter.com/hzHnKG3lgd — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) September 1, 2023

Jennifer Brady Loses

Jennifer Brady was up a set and a break before errors crept in, and Caroline Wozniacki raised her level.

The two played a very physical match with long rallies that were going Brady’s way early on before Wozniacki turned the tide.

Split sets 😤 Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady are battling it out at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/OwUVpe4S3I — espnW (@espnW) September 1, 2023



Brady cannot be too disappointed with her US Open; she has very little match play under her belt after a two-year layoff due to injuries.

Her shots are there, and that forehand is fun to watch as she unleashes it all over the court.

Hopefully, Brady remains healthy and plays more in 2023 to put herself in a more competitive position in 2024.

And I agree with Rennae Stubbs, a clothing line needs to sign her ASAP.

She is too good of a player to be overlooked.

I really hope a clothing sponsor wants to sponsor @jennifurbrady95 asap!!! Come on people! — Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 (@rennaestubbs) September 1, 2023

