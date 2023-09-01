Tennis News and Rumors

Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton Win, Will Face Each Other In Round Of 16 Match, Jennifer Brady Loses

Wendi Oliveros
It will be an all-American Round of 16 US Open match on Sunday between Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

Both won their third-round matches in four sets.

Paul is ranked 14th and leads their head-to-head matchup 1-0.

That win came in this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals in four sets.

Shelton delivered a 147-mile-per-hour serve in his match on Friday.

The 20-year-old is still gaining match experience on the ATP tour, but he has the ability to beat anyone if his serve is at or near that level.

Paul’s season was highlighted by a defeat of Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto for the second straight year.

Neither Paul nor Shelton has ever advanced to the fourth round of the US Open so this is uncharted territory for both.

Jennifer Brady Loses

Jennifer Brady was up a set and a break before errors crept in, and Caroline Wozniacki raised her level.

The two played a very physical match with long rallies that were going Brady’s way early on before Wozniacki turned the tide.


Brady cannot be too disappointed with her US Open; she has very little match play under her belt after a two-year layoff due to injuries.

Her shots are there, and that forehand is fun to watch as she unleashes it all over the court.

Hopefully, Brady remains healthy and plays more in 2023 to put herself in a more competitive position in 2024.

And I agree with Rennae Stubbs, a clothing line needs to sign her ASAP.

She is too good of a player to be overlooked.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
