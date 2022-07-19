The Major League Baseball regular season is paused at the moment because of the All-Star break. There have been some great pitching performances by starters, and relievers too. Here are the top 10 closers in Major League Baseball.

10) Liam Hendriks–Chicago White Sox

The native of Perth, Australia is an All-Star for the third time in 2022. This season, Hendriks has pitched in 30 games for the White Sox and has a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 2.35 and 18 saves. In 30 2/3 innings pitched, Hendriks has given up 21 hits, eight earned runs and eight walks and had 45 strikeouts, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.95. Last season, Hendriks had 38 saves, which led the American League.

9) Ryan Pressly–Houston Astros

The native of Dallas, Texas has performed very well in his home state of Texas. In 2022, Pressly has a record of three wins and two losses with 19 saves and an earned run average of 2.89. In 29 games and 28 innings pitched, he has given up 18 hits, and only nine earned runs, and eight walks. An All-Star in 2019 and 2021, Pressly was not an All-Star this year even though he has more strikeouts (32) than innings pitched (28) and an outstanding WHIP of 0.93.

8) Gregory Soto–Detroit Tigers

The native of Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic is an American League All-Star for the second straight year. This season in 33 games, Soto has a record of two wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.59 for the Tigers. In 31 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 24 hits, 15 walks, and only nine earned runs. Soto’s WHIP is 1.25.

7) Jordan Romano–Toronto Blue Jays

An American League All-Star for the first time in 2022, Jordan Romano leads the American League with 20 saves. In 35 games and 34 innings pitched this season, he has given up only 10 earned runs in 34 innings along with 26 hits and 14 walks and 39 strikeouts. Romano, who gets to pitch in his home country of Canada, being from Markham, Ontario, also has a WHIP of 1.18.

6) Daniel Bard–Colorado Rockies

A native of Houston, Texas, Bard has had an outstanding season for the Colorado Rockies. In 35 games and 35 2/3 innings pitched, Bard has a record of three wins and three losses with 20 saves and an excellent earned run average of 2.02 considering the fact he has to pitch at Coors Field in Denver. Bard has only given up eight earned runs all year, and has 42 strikeouts. It is stunning Bard is not an All-Star.

5) David Robertson–Chicago Cubs

The first-year Cubs closer has a record of two wins and zero losses for an earned run average of 1.93 with 13 saves. In 33 games and 37 1/3 innings pitched, Robertson has 48 strikeouts and has only given up eight earned runs for an excellent WHIP of 0.99.

4) Edwin Diaz–New York Mets

The native of Naguabo, Puerto Rico has a record of two wins and one loss for an earned run average of 1.69 with 20 saves. In 38 games and 37 1/3 innings pitched, Diaz has given up only seven earned runs and 12 walks, along with 75 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.99. Diaz is an All-Star with the Mets this season, and was previously an All-Star with the Seattle Mariners in 2018. That year he led MLB with 57 saves.

3) Jorge Lopez–Baltimore Orioles

The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico has a record of four wins and five losses for an earned run average of 1.62. The first time All-Star in 2022 has 17 saves in 40 games. During 44 1/3 innings pitched, Lopez has only given up 26 hits, eight earned runs, and 15 walks, along with 51 strikeouts, for a spectacular WHIP of 0.93.

2) Emmanuel Clase–Cleveland Guardians

The first-time All-Star from Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic has a record of two wins and two losses with 19 saves for an earned run average of 1.41. In 40 games and 38 1/3 innings pitched, Clase has only given up 23 hits, six earned runs, six walks, and has 41 strikeouts for an amazing WHIP of 0.76.

1) Clay Holmes–New York Yankees

The Yankees closer is no longer Aroldis Chapman. That is because Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama has been terrific, and has taken over the closer role in the Bronx with a record of four wins and one loss, 16 saves and an earned run average of 1.31. In 41 games and 41 1/3 innings, the first time All-Star has only given up 27 hits, six earned runs and nine walks, along with 44 strikeouts for a great WHIP of 0.87.