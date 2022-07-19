Top 10 impressive offensive performers at 2022 MLB All-Star Break

With the Major League All-Star Break taking place this week, there is no better time than to look back at 10 of the most sensational hitters of the season to date.

10) Manny Machado–San Diego Padres

The Padres third baseman who is a fifth time All-Star, is batting .303 with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in. The native of Hialeah, Florida has scored 56 runs and has 95 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 37 walks, 161 total bases, an on base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .513.

9) Bryce Harper–Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies right fielder from Las Vegas, Nevada is a seven-time All-Star, but first-time All-Star with the Phillies in 2022. During 242 at bats, Harper is batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in. He has scored 49 runs and has 77 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, nine stolen bases, 26 walks, 145 total bases, an on base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .599.

8) Nolan Arenado–St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals third baseman from Newport Beach, California is a seven-time All-Star who is batting .293 with 18 home runs and 59 runs batted in. He has scored 41 runs and had 97 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 33 walks, 174 total bases, an on base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .526.

7) Jose Ramirez–Cleveland Guardians

The native of Bani, Dominican Republic is a four-time All-Star. So far this season Ramirez leads the American League with 30 doubles and 75 runs batted in. He has scored 53 runs and had 95 hits, four triples, 19 home runs, 13 stolen bases, 40 walks, 190 total bases, a .368 on base percentage and .576 slugging percentage.

6) Paul Goldschmidt–St. Louis Cardinals

The native of Wilmington, Delaware is a seven-time All-Star, but first time All-Star with the Cardinals. So far this season, Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.330), runs scored (64) and slugging percentage (.590) and Major League Baseball with a .414 on base percentage. Goldschmidt has 20 home runs, 70 runs batted in, 12 hits 28 doubles, five stolen bases, 47 walks, and 200 total bases.

5) C.J. Cron–Colorado Rockies

The native of Fullerton, California is loving his time in Colorado and hitting at Coors Field. The first time All-Star is batting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 runs batted in. Cron also has scored 55 runs and had 103 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, 24 walks, 191 total bases, a .350 on base percentage and a .552 slugging percentage.

4) Rafael Devers–Boston Red Sox

The native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic is leading the American League with 112 hits. The two-time All-Star is also batting .324 with 62 runs scored, 28 doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 55 runs batted in, two stolen bases, 26 walks, an on base percentage of .379, slugging percentage of .601 with 208 total bases.

3) Yordan Alvarez–Houston Astros

The native of Las Tunas, Cuba is leading the Major Leagues with a .653 slugging percentage. The first time All-Star and Astros slugger has scored 57 runs and had 82 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 60 runs batted in, 43 walks, a batting average of .306, an on base percentage of .405 and 175 total bases.

2) Austin Riley–Atlanta Braves

The reigning World Series champion is having a breakout season. He leads the National League with 208 total bases, and is batting .285 with 27 home runs and 61 runs batted in. Riley has also scored 55 runs and had 103 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 29 walks, a .348 on base percentage and a .575 slugging percentage.

1) Aaron Judge–New York Yankees

The native of Linden, California leads the Major Leagues in home runs (33), runs scored (74) and total bases (209). He also has 96 hits, 14 doubles, 70 runs batted in, eight stolen bases, 44 walks, a .364 on base percentage and .618 slugging percentage, and batting average of .284.