Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Gia Nguyen
Top-100 Tennis Players in Career Earnings

The tennis experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a list of the top 100 tennis players in career earnings on the ATP Tour.

With over $158 million in career earnings, Novak Djokovic leads the list of the highest-paid tennis players on the ATP Tour. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal ($131M) and Roger Federer ($130M) round out the top three.

Afterward, the total earnings on the ATP prize money list drops dramatically, as Pete Sampras rounds out the top five with just over $42M in ATP earnings.

Read on to learn more about the top tennis players in career ATP earnings and where they rank on the ATP prize money list.

The Top-10 Highest Paid Men’s Tennis Players Ever

Men’s tennis has been dominated by the big three for over 20 years.

While Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer sit atop the ATP prize money list as the highest-paid tennis players ever, some of the other players on the list might come as a surprise.

Despite never winning a grand slam, David Ferrer comes in at No. 7 on the list of highest-paid tennis players.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev is the youngest player in the top 10, ranking at No. 7 in career earnings at the age of 25.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 highest-paid men’s tennis players of all time.

1. Novak Djokovic — $158,996,253

Novak Djokovic is No.1 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Novak Djokovic has spent 373 weeks ranked at No.1, more than any player ever.

While he’s had a tough season in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic showed that he is still in his prime after winning Wimbledon earlier this year.

Djokovic holds 88 career titles on the ATP Tour, including 21 Grand Slam wins. He has won nine Australian Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, three US Opens, and two French Opens.

While Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles, he has earned an estimated $158,996,253 in his earnings on the ATP Tour, the most of any tennis player ever.

2. Rafael Nadal — $131,338,131

rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Known as the “King of Clay”, Nadal is often regarded as the greatest clay-court player of all time.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles including 2 Australian Opens, 14 French Opens, 4 US Opens, and 2 Wimbledon.

Rafa also has the 2008 Olympic Gold Medal on his resume.

Since turning pro in 2001 at the age of 15, Nadal won $130,681,472 in prize money on the ATP Tour.

In 2022, he surpassed Roger Federer and Djokovic with the most Grand Slam titles ever after winning at the Australian and French Open.

3. Roger Federer — $130,594,339

Roger Federer is No.3 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

For a period of time, Federer was considered the greatest tennis player of all time.

With 20 Grand Slam titles and 310 weeks ranked as the No.1 player in the world, it’s easy to understand why. Federer also had the record for the most consecutive weeks at No.1 with 237 weeks spanning from 2004 to 2008.

The Swiss tennis star has 20 Grand Slam titles including 6 Australian, 1 French, 5 US Open, and 8 Wimbledon wins.

While he can still play at a high level, Federer is recovering from a knee injury and will look to return to the court in late 2022.

4. Andy Murray — $62,895,316

Andy Murray is No.4 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

While Andy Murray has only won three Grand Slam titles, the British tennis player has reached the finals 11 times at major tournaments.

He sits as one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time with $62,895,316 from ATP Tournaments.

Murray also holds 46 ATP singles titles, including 14 Masters 1000 events, and spent 41 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world.

5. Pete Sampras — $43,280,489

Pete Sampras is No.5 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

While Pete Sampras is missing the French Open from his resume, he has 12 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Known for his topspin serve, Sampras was more comfortable on hard and grass courts and became a tennis legends in part for his rivalry with Andre Agassi.

The pair met 34 times in their respective careers with Sampras finishing 20-14 in those matches, which also included a 4-1 record in Grand Slam finals against Agassi, including US Open wins in 1990, 1995, and 2002.

Sampras sat at No.1 in the world for six consecutive years and grossed $43,280,489 in winnings on the ATP Tour.

6. Stan Wawrinka — $35,052,919

Stan Warinka is No.6 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

In January of 2014, Stan Wawrinka reached his highest ranking at No.3 on the ATP tour.

While he only has 16 career titles, he sits sixth among the men’s highest-paid tennis players with over $35 million in career earnings.

Wawrinka also won the Australian Open, US Open, and French Open, where he defeated the No.1 player in the world at the time, Andy Murray.

7. Alexander Zverev —$32,407,055

Alexander Zverev is No.7 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Alexander Zverev is only 25 and has been a mainstay in the top-10 rankings since 2017.

While he hasn’t won a Grand Slam title yet, Zverev has a gold medal at the Olympics and has 19 wins on the ATP Tour.

In his nine-year career, Zverev sits at No.7 on the list of the highest-paid tennis players.

8. David Ferrer —$31,483,911

David ferrer is No.8 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

A three-time Davis Cup winner, Ferrer is another highly paid men’s tennis player that finished his career without a Grand Slam title.

Ferrer holds the record for most won matches on the ATP Tour without a major title (734).

He has 27 career titles on the ATP tour and has made $31,483,911 in career winnings.

9. Andre Agassi —$31,152,975

Andre Agassi is No.9 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

A former world No.1 tennis player, Andre Agassi has an impressive tennis resume.

One of the top American tennis players of his time, Agassi finished his career as an eight-time major champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He also had seven runner-ups in major tournaments.

Agassi was the first man to win all four majors on three different surfaces and was the last American to win the French Open in 1999.

Agassi sits 9th all-time career earnings with $31,152,975.

10. Marin Cilic —$30,588,972

Marin Cilic is No.10 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

A silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the men’s double tournament, Marin Cilic is the 10th highest paid men’s tennis player ever.

Despite earning over $30.5 million on the tennis court, he has won just a single major grand slam, the 2014 US Open. Cilic has also come close a few times, finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.

He is widely considered one of the best Croatian tennis players in history.

ATP Tour Prize Money List

Rank Player Earnings
1 Novak Djokovic $158,996,253
2 Rafael Nadal $131,338,131
3 Roger Federer $130,594,339
4 Andy Murray $62,895,316
5 Pete Sampras $43,280,489
6 Stan Wawrinka $35,052,919
7 Alexander Zverev $32,407,055
8 David Ferrer $31,483,911
9 Andre Agassi $31,152,975
10 Marin Cilic $30,588,972
11 Tomas Berdych $29,491,328
12 Dominic Thiem $28,998,861
13 Juan Martin del Potro $25,896,046
14 Boris Becker $25,080,956
15 Kei Nishikori $25,065,492
16 Daniil Medvedev $24,151,740
17 Yevgeny Kafelnikov $23,883,797
18 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $22,458,018
19 Grigor Dimitrov $21,498,490
20 John Isner $21,402,742
21 Ivan Lendl $21,262,417
22 Gael Monfils $20,890,958
23 Lleyton Hewitt $20,889,965
24 Andy Roddick $20,640,030
25 Stefan Edberg $20,613,441
26 Milos Raonic $20,218,982
27 Goran Ivanisevic $19,878,007
28 Stefanos Tsitsipas $19,838,180
29 Richard Gasquet $19,538,187
30 Michael Chang $19,145,632
31 Feliciano Lopez $18,578,737
32 Fernando Verdasco $18,136,660
33 Kevin Anderson $17,728,382
34 Fabio Fognini $17,130,491
35 Mike Bryan $16,767,452
36 David Goffin $16,255,861
37 Nikolay Davydenko $16,186,480
38 Roberto Bautista Agut $16,073,687
39 Bob Bryan $15,931,631
40 Gilles Simon $15,918,309
41 Gustavo Kuerten $14,807,000
42 Jonas Bjorkman $14,610,671
43 Marat Safin $14,373,291
44 Mikhail Youzhny $14,264,450
45 Jim Courier $14,034,132
46 Juan Carlos Ferrero $13,998,165
47 Philipp Kohlschreiber $13,749,731
48 Pablo Carreno Busta $13,647,253
49 Tommy Haas $13,609,987
50 Sam Querrey $13,580,610
51 Tommy Robredo $13,467,681
52 Carlos Moya $13,443,970
53 Daniel Nestor $12,835,671
54 Michael Stich $12,595,128
55 John McEnroe $12,552,132
56 Diego Schwartzman $12,461,031
57 Thomas Muster $12,266,977
58 Nicolas Mahut $12,231,140
59 Andrey Rublev $12,074,494
60 Marcel Granollers $11,983,770
61 Max Mirnyi $11,763,620
62 Andreas Seppi $11,763,421
63 Tim Henman $11,635,542
64 Sergi Bruguera $11,632,199
65 Jack Sock $11,620,201
66 Radek Stepanek $11,343,464
67 Nick Kyrgios $11,194,480
68 Karen Khachanov $11,161,554
69 Patrick Rafter $11,133,128
70 David Nalbandian $11,123,125
71 Nicolas Almagro $10,752,234
72 Jurgen Melzer $10,739,212
73 Jeremy Chardy $10,535,763
74 Thomas Enqvist $10,461,641
75 Petr Korda $10,448,900
76 Robin Soderling $10,423,124
77 Alex Corretja $10,411,354
78 Ivan Ljubicic $10,181,121
79 Ivo Karlovic $10,160,232
80 Todd Woodbridge $10,078,820
81 Richard Krajicek $10,077,425
82 Fabrice Santoro $10,013,832
83 Wayne Ferreira $9,969,617
84 Matteo Berrettini $9,911,546
85 Benoit Paire $9,836,848
86 Marcelo Rios $9,713,771
87 Pablo Cuevas $9,643,411
88 Julien Benneteau $9,556,742
89 Albert Ramos-Vinolas $9,438,577
90 Denis Shapovalov $9,303,108
91 Viktor Troicki $9,265,938
92 Adrian Mannarino $9,167,699
93 Pierre-Hugues Herbert $8,972,885
94 Greg Rusedski $8,944,841
95 Marcos Baghdatis $8,918,917
96 Fernando Gonzalez $8,862,276
97 Borna Coric $8,748,925
98 Lukasz Kubot $8,678,415
99 Jimmy Connors $8,641,040
100 Janko Tipsarevic $8,616,024
Tennis News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
