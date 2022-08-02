Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

The tennis experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a list of the top 100 tennis players in career earnings on the ATP Tour.

With over $158 million in career earnings, Novak Djokovic leads the list of the highest-paid tennis players on the ATP Tour. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal ($131M) and Roger Federer ($130M) round out the top three.

Afterward, the total earnings on the ATP prize money list drops dramatically, as Pete Sampras rounds out the top five with just over $42M in ATP earnings.

Read on to learn more about the top tennis players in career ATP earnings and where they rank on the ATP prize money list.

The Top-10 Highest Paid Men’s Tennis Players Ever

Men’s tennis has been dominated by the big three for over 20 years.

While Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer sit atop the ATP prize money list as the highest-paid tennis players ever, some of the other players on the list might come as a surprise.

Despite never winning a grand slam, David Ferrer comes in at No. 7 on the list of highest-paid tennis players.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev is the youngest player in the top 10, ranking at No. 7 in career earnings at the age of 25.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 highest-paid men’s tennis players of all time.

1. Novak Djokovic — $158,996,253

Novak Djokovic has spent 373 weeks ranked at No.1, more than any player ever.

While he’s had a tough season in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic showed that he is still in his prime after winning Wimbledon earlier this year.

Djokovic holds 88 career titles on the ATP Tour, including 21 Grand Slam wins. He has won nine Australian Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, three US Opens, and two French Opens.

While Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles, he has earned an estimated $158,996,253 in his earnings on the ATP Tour, the most of any tennis player ever.

2. Rafael Nadal — $131,338,131

Known as the “King of Clay”, Nadal is often regarded as the greatest clay-court player of all time.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles including 2 Australian Opens, 14 French Opens, 4 US Opens, and 2 Wimbledon.

Rafa also has the 2008 Olympic Gold Medal on his resume.

Since turning pro in 2001 at the age of 15, Nadal won $130,681,472 in prize money on the ATP Tour.

In 2022, he surpassed Roger Federer and Djokovic with the most Grand Slam titles ever after winning at the Australian and French Open.

3. Roger Federer — $130,594,339

For a period of time, Federer was considered the greatest tennis player of all time.

With 20 Grand Slam titles and 310 weeks ranked as the No.1 player in the world, it’s easy to understand why. Federer also had the record for the most consecutive weeks at No.1 with 237 weeks spanning from 2004 to 2008.

The Swiss tennis star has 20 Grand Slam titles including 6 Australian, 1 French, 5 US Open, and 8 Wimbledon wins.

While he can still play at a high level, Federer is recovering from a knee injury and will look to return to the court in late 2022.

4. Andy Murray — $62,895,316

While Andy Murray has only won three Grand Slam titles, the British tennis player has reached the finals 11 times at major tournaments.

He sits as one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time with $62,895,316 from ATP Tournaments.

Murray also holds 46 ATP singles titles, including 14 Masters 1000 events, and spent 41 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world.

5. Pete Sampras — $43,280,489

While Pete Sampras is missing the French Open from his resume, he has 12 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Known for his topspin serve, Sampras was more comfortable on hard and grass courts and became a tennis legends in part for his rivalry with Andre Agassi.

The pair met 34 times in their respective careers with Sampras finishing 20-14 in those matches, which also included a 4-1 record in Grand Slam finals against Agassi, including US Open wins in 1990, 1995, and 2002.

Sampras sat at No.1 in the world for six consecutive years and grossed $43,280,489 in winnings on the ATP Tour.

6. Stan Wawrinka — $35,052,919

In January of 2014, Stan Wawrinka reached his highest ranking at No.3 on the ATP tour.

While he only has 16 career titles, he sits sixth among the men’s highest-paid tennis players with over $35 million in career earnings.

Wawrinka also won the Australian Open, US Open, and French Open, where he defeated the No.1 player in the world at the time, Andy Murray.

7. Alexander Zverev —$32,407,055

Alexander Zverev is only 25 and has been a mainstay in the top-10 rankings since 2017.

While he hasn’t won a Grand Slam title yet, Zverev has a gold medal at the Olympics and has 19 wins on the ATP Tour.

In his nine-year career, Zverev sits at No.7 on the list of the highest-paid tennis players.

8. David Ferrer —$31,483,911

A three-time Davis Cup winner, Ferrer is another highly paid men’s tennis player that finished his career without a Grand Slam title.

Ferrer holds the record for most won matches on the ATP Tour without a major title (734).

He has 27 career titles on the ATP tour and has made $31,483,911 in career winnings.

9. Andre Agassi —$31,152,975

A former world No.1 tennis player, Andre Agassi has an impressive tennis resume.

One of the top American tennis players of his time, Agassi finished his career as an eight-time major champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He also had seven runner-ups in major tournaments.

Agassi was the first man to win all four majors on three different surfaces and was the last American to win the French Open in 1999.

Agassi sits 9th all-time career earnings with $31,152,975.

10. Marin Cilic —$30,588,972

A silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the men’s double tournament, Marin Cilic is the 10th highest paid men’s tennis player ever.

Despite earning over $30.5 million on the tennis court, he has won just a single major grand slam, the 2014 US Open. Cilic has also come close a few times, finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.

He is widely considered one of the best Croatian tennis players in history.

ATP Tour Prize Money List