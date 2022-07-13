Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 13

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on July 13 including a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Milwaukee Brewers @ Minnesota Twins, Time: 7:45 PM ET

This interleague battle contains division leaders as the Milwaukee Brewers (49-39) are hosting the Minnesota Twins (48-41). The Brewers lead the St. Louis Cardinals by two games in the National League Central and the Twins lead the Cleveland Guardians by three and a half games in the American League Central.

On Tuesday in the first game of the series, the Brewers won 6-3. Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit two-run home runs for Milwaukee. For Adames, it was his 18th home run of the season.

The pitching matchup on Wednesday has Aaron Ashby starting for Milwaukee (2-6, 4.52 ERA) and Joe Ryan starting for Minnesota (6-3, 3.09 ERA). In addition to a strong earned run average, Ryan has an excellent WHIP of 1.09.

4. New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 12:20 PM ET

This National League matchup has the top two teams in the National League East. The first place New York Mets (54-34) lead the Atlanta Braves (53-36) by one game and a half.

After the first two games of the series, each team has won once by the exact same scores of 4-1. The Mets won on Monday and the Braves won on Tuesday. Matt Olson and Adam Duvall each homered for Atlanta last night.

The Braves will start Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA). The Mets will start Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.94 ERA). After a slow start to the season, Morton has only given up six earned runs in 33 2/3 innings.

3. Philadelphia Phillies @ Toronto Blue Jays , Time: 7:07 PM ET

In this interleague matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies in a series that features two teams with identical records of 46 wins and 42 losses. The Blue Jays snapped a four game losing streak after a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Doubles were a major reason for Toronto’s win. In all, Toronto had four doubles as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two doubles, while Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernandez had one double each.

On the mound, the Blue Jays will start Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA). The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA).

2. Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays, Time: 7:10 PM ET

In this American League East Division matchup, we have the second and third place teams. The second place Tampa Bay Rays (47-40) host the third place Boston Red Sox (47-41).

The Rays moved into second place with a 3-2 win on Tuesday. They will be going for the series sweep on Wednesday after a 10-5 win on Monday. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber had the quality start for Tampa Bay on Tuesday after he only gave up two earned runs in six innings.

Tampa Bay will start their new ace, Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.73 ERA), while Boston will counter with Josh Winckowski (3-3, 4.35 ERA). McClanahan is becoming one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals Time: 7:45 PM ET

Talking about great pitching, that is what we will see here tonight between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers are starting the unbeatable Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62 ERA) and the Cardinals are starting Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15 ERA).



The Dodgers (56-30) lead the San Diego Padres by seven and a half games in the National League West, and the Cardinals (48-42) are two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cardinals won the first game of the series on Tuesday by a score of 7-6. Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner had three hits and three runs batted in, even though he was batting ninth in the lineup.