Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 4

There are 14 Major League Baseball games on the 4th of July, including many daytime baseball games as it is an American holiday. Among the 14 is a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. The two teams that are not playing today are the New York Yankees (the best team in baseball at 58-22) and the Pittsburgh Pirates. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch.

5. Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals, Time: 11:05 AM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports/MASN

This Major League Baseball regular season game has intrigue for early risers who like watching morning baseball. The game may not be spectacular when it comes to on field production, but this game will showcase plenty of young talent. The Marlins are fourth in the National League East at 37-40, while the Washington Nationals are in the basement at 29-52.

It is not surprising that the Marlins are favoured. That is because Washington has only won 14 of 44 games at home this season.

Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper has had a productive season when it comes to consistency. He has a batting average of .315 with 79 hits in 251 at bats. The pitching matchup here has Braxton Garrett for the Marlins (1-3, 5.24 ERA) and Patrick Corbin for the Nationals (4-10, 6.06 ERA).

4. San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports

This National League West Division battle has the 40-37 San Francisco Giants playing the 35-44 Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants have struggled as of late, as they have won only two of 10 games. Yet, San Francisco is still in the wildcard hunt as they are only two games back of the St. Louis Cardinals (44-37) for the final wildcard spot with four games in hand.

A major reason to watch this game is because of the pitching matchup. Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner faces his old team, the Giants. He may not have the best record (3-8), but does have a decent earned run average of 3.63. The Giants counter with Carlos Rodon (7-4, 2.62 ERA). This is Rodon’s first season in northern California after seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

3. Toronto Blue Jays @ Oakland Athletics, Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV Channel: Rogers Sportsnet/NBC Sports California

The Toronto Blue Jays (44-36) have had poor pitching over their last three games and will hope an effective performance from Alek Manoah will get them back into the winner’s circle. Manoah is 9-2 with an earned run average of 2.09.

Athletics starter Cole Irvin may be only 2-6 with an earned run average of 3.58. However, there are some signs of improvement in his pitching statistics. Last year he led the American League with 195 hits against in 178 1/3 innings. This season, Manoah has given up 74 hits in 75 1/3 innings.

2. Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox, Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NESN

This American League East Division battle has the Boston Red Sox (44-35) hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (43-36). The Rays just played five games in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays in which they won three. The Rays bats are red hot at the moment as they have scored 24 runs in their last three contests. Harold Ramirez had an excellent series in Tampa Bay as he had nine hits in his last 18 at bats for a strong batting average of .500 during that time.

On the mound, the Rays are going with Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.70 ERA) and the Red Sox are going with Austin Davis (1-1, 2.45 ERA). Don’t expect either lefthanded starter to go deep. Beeks has only pitched 33 1/3 innings in 20 games, and Davis has pitched 29 1/3 innings in 28 games.

1. St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

The Atlanta Braves (46-34) are second in the National League East and three and a half games back of the New York Mets. The Cardinals (44-37) are two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and in second place in the National League Central.

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. There they only collected four hits. The Braves meanwhile won two of three games over the Cincinnati Reds. On the mound, the Cardinals are starting Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.83 ERA) and the Braves counter with Kyle Wright (9-4, 3.03 ERA).