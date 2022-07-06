Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 6

There are 14 Major League Baseball games on July 6. The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres get a rare Wednesday off. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

How to Stream MLB Games Today For Free | Free MLB Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch MLB games online for free. While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the MLB games tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on baseball, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch MLB games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the MLB games tonight once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB Games for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on any of the MLB games tonight Stream MLB games for free

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the MLB Games Today

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

5. Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Time: 10:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Marquee Sports/Bally Sports/MLB Network Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League West Division matchup, the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29) are hosting the Colorado Rockies (35-46). Los Angeles has the comfortable 5.5 game lead over the second place San Diego Padres at the moment, and have a record of 25 wins and 13 losses at home. Only the New York Mets at 26 wins and 13 losses, have a better home record in the National League than the Dodgers.

The reason to watch this game is because of the brilliant starting pitching so far this year of Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. The 28-year-old from Vacaville, California has a perfect record of 10 wins and zero losses, with an earned run average of 1.54 and a marvelous WHIP of 0.82. Gonsolin has only allowed 14 earned runs in 81 2/3 innings pitched. The Rockies counter with Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

4. Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers, Time: 1:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/MLB Network Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League Central Division matchup, the Detroit Tigers (33-47) are hosting the Cleveland Guardians (40-39). Cleveland is in second place in the American League Central and four and a half games back of the first place Minnesota Twins.

The pitching matchup in this game is solid. The Guardians will start 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of Orange, California (3-4, 3.16 ERA). The Tigers counter with Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA). Ironically, Pineda had the exact same earned run average of 3.62 a year ago with the Minnesota Twins.

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks

3. Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers, Time: 2:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Marquee Sports/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League Central Division matchup, the Milwaukee Brewers (47-36) are hosting the Chicago Cubs (33-48). The Brewers currently lead the St. Louis Cardinals by three games in the division. Meanwhile the Cubs have had a really tough year, and are probably looking at 2023.

Milwaukee will start reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.36 ERA). Chicago will counter with Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.38 ERA). Sampson, a native of Redmond, Washington, has been very effective over the last two seasons with the Cubs after struggling to begin his Major League career with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. In 14 games with the Cubs, Sampson has a solid ERA of 2.98. He was at 7.71 with the Mariners and 5.64 with the Rangers.

2. Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox, Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NESN Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League East Division matchup, the Boston Red Sox (45-36) lead the Tampa Bay Rays (44-37) by one game for second place. This will be the third of a three game series. The Red Sox were victorious 4-0 on Monday and the Rays were victorious 8-4 on Tuesday. In Tuesday’s win, Kevin Kiermaier put the Rays up early with a three-run double in the first inning which put Tampa Bay up 3-0. Rays shortstop Wander Franco led Tampa Bay with three runs scored and third baseman Yandy Diaz led the Rays with three hits.

On Wednesday, the Rays will start two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA). Kluber won his Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017. The Red Sox counter with Brayan Bello, who will be making his Major League debut. Bello is 23 years old and from Samana, Dominican Republic.

1. St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 7:20 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: ESPN Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In clearly the most fascinating game of the day, this is a battle of two second place teams on the senior circuit. The Braves (48-34) are second in the National League East and two and a half games back of the first place New York Mets. The Cardinals (44-39) are second in the National League Central and three games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves won the first two games of the series. They won 6-3 on Monday and 7-1 on Tuesday. In Tuesday’s win, Braves third baseman Austin Riley had three hits and three runs batted in. Meanwhile, Ian Anderson only gave up one earned run to the Cardinals in five innings.

On the mound on Wednesday, this pitching matchup is as good as it gets. The Braves will start Max Fried (8-2, 2.66 ERA) and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA).