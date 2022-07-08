Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 8

There are 15 Major League Baseball games on July 8. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

How to Stream MLB Games Today For Free | Free MLB Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch MLB games online for free. While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the MLB games tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on baseball, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch MLB games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the MLB games tonight once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB Games for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on any of the MLB games tonight Stream MLB games for free

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the MLB Games Today

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

5. Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers, Time: 8:05 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League matchup, the Minnesota Twins, who are in first place in the American League Central (47-38), take on the Texas Rangers (37-43), who are in third place in the American League West.

The Twins are currently the only team above .500 at the moment in the American League Central. They lead the second place Cleveland Guardians by four and a half games. This game is intriguing because it is the battle of the Grays. The Twins will be going with two-time All-Star Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA). While the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA). Both Grays are in their first years with their respective teams. Sonny Gray played last year with the Cincinnati Reds, while Jon Gray played last year with the Colorado Rockies.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

4. Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds, Time: 6:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this interleague matchup, the Cincinnati Reds (29-54) are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (45-37). The reason to watch this game is all because of Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan of Baltimore, Maryland. McClanahan (9-3) is becoming one of the best pitchers in the game today. After 16 starts, he leads the American League with a sizzling earned run average of 1.74, an amazing WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.81, and also has an American League-high 133 strikeouts. Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo has also had a solid start to 2022 as he is 3-4, with an earned run average of 3.09.

Tampa Bay currently has the best wildcard record in the American League. They are four games up on the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners for a playoff spot. This weekend Tampa Bay has the chance to separate themselves from the pack as they play a Reds squad that has the second worst record in baseball.

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks

3. New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox, Time: 7:10 PM, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video/NESN/MLB Network Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This American League East battle has the New York Yankees (60-23) playing at Fenway Park in Boston against the Red Sox (45-38) for the second game of a four-game set. The baseball world seems to still be buzzing from the Yankees’ 16-0 thrashing over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Yankees became the first team this season to win 60 games as they beat the Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday. In the opening game of the four-game set, the Bronx Bombers scored five of their six runs in the third inning. Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam for New York in the one-run win, which turned out to be the difference.

The Yankees have the huge pitching advantage on Friday. The Yankees starter is Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44 ERA). The Red Sox starter is Connor Seabold (0-1, 8.31 ERA).

2. San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres Time: 9:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League West divisional matchup, the San Diego Padres (48-36) are hosting the San Francisco Giants (41-40). The Padres have the second best wildcard record in the National League.

The Padres won the first game of a four game series in a Thursday night pitching duel as they won 2-1. Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove threw seven shutout innings. The Giants tied the game at one on a RBI single by Brandon Crawford. The Padres then won the game in the 10th inning on a RBI single by Jorge Alfaro, which scored Jarlin Garcia.

The pitching matchup on Friday between the Giants and Padres has Sam Long starting for the Giants (0-1, 1.78 ERA), and Blake Snell starting for the Padres (0-5, 5.13 ERA). This is by far Snell’s worst season of his career after he won the Cy Young Award with the Rays in 2018.

1. Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals, Time: 8:15 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This game features the two teams currently battling for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Phillies (44-39) currently lead the Cardinals (45-40) by one percentage point. The Phillies are at .530, and the Cardinals are at .529. The Cardinals are also in the hunt in the National League Central as they are two and a half games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

On the mound, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler (7-4, 2.66). The Cardinals counter with Adam Wainwright (6-6, 3.26 ERA).