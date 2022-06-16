Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 16

There are nine Major League Baseball games on June 15. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline, one of the best MLB sports books and Offshore Sports Books.

5) Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners–Bally Sports/Root Sports–10:10 PM ET

In this American League West division battle, these are two teams that have underachieved in 2022 so far. Expectations were simply a lot higher for both teams and neither one has delivered. The Angels (-121) had a disastrous 14-game losing streak earlier this year despite a payroll of $189 million, and are 29-35. The Mariners (+111) won 90 games last year, but are only 28-35. This game has intrigue because reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64) is starting for Los Angeles. The Mariners are countering with rookie George Kirby (1-1, 3.65).

4) Cleveland Guardians @ Colorado Rockies–Bally Sports/AT&T–3:10 PM ET

Respectable starting pitching from the Colorado Rockies has generally been considered an oxymoron since the Rockies (+125) joined Major League Baseball as an expansion franchise in 1993. Pitchers definitely find it challenging pitching at Coors Field, the most hitter’s friendly ballpark in all of MLB. On Thursday afternoon, the Rockies will start Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70 ERA), while the Guardians (-135) counter with Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA). Cleveland (31-27) has won eight of their last 10 games, are now only two and a half games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, and only half a game back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wildcard.

3) Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays–MSN2/Rogers Sportsnet–3:07 PM ET

In this American League East battle, the Blue Jays (37-25) host the Orioles (27-37). Toronto is in an easier part of their schedule, but failed to sweep the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers or the Orioles in the last couple of weeks. Toronto (-244) is at 37-25, and hold the top wildcard spot in the junior circuit. Baltimore (27-37) is last in the division. The reason why this game is intriguing is because the Orioles have received productive pitching from Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA), but could be in tough against a Toronto team sending their ace Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.67 ERA).

2) Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets–SNY/Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

In this National League battle, the New York Mets (-126) host the Milwaukee Brewers (+116). The Mets (41-23) lead the Atlanta Braves by four games in the National League East. The Brewers (35-29) are second in the National League Central, and are a game and a half back of the St. Louis Cardinals. This is the third game in the three-game series. On Tuesday, the Mets got great pitching from Chris Bassitt in a 4-0 win. On Wednesday, the Mets got awful pitching from reliever Jake Reed in a 10-2 loss. Brewers shortstop Willy Adames led the team with three hits.

1) Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 PM ET

In this American League East matchup, the New York Yankees (46-16) host the Tampa Bay Rays (35-27). Even though the Rays (+213) are 11 games back, they are in a playoff spot as they hold the second wildcard spot in the American League. Jalen Beeks (1-1) has been outstanding for Tampa Bay so far this year as he has an earned run average of 1.38 after 16 games. The Yankees (-237) respond with Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA). The Yankees are going for the sweep after beating the Rays 2-0 on Tuesday and 4-3 on Wednesday.