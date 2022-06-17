Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 17

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on June 17, including a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline, one of the best MLB sports books and Offshore Sports Books.

How to Stream MLB Games Today For Free | Free MLB Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch MLB games online for free. While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the MLB games tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on baseball, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch MLB games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the MLB games tonight once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB Games for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on any of the MLB games tonight Stream MLB games for free

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the MLB Games Today

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

5. Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros Time: 8:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Apple TV+ Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League battle, the American League West Division leading Houston Astros (39-24) are hosting the Chicago White Sox (30-31). Prior to this season, this game would have been considered to be higher than fifth on our list for the day, but the White Sox have underachieved and are stunningly below the .500 mark.

In this pitching matchup, the Astros will be sending lefthander Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA), while the White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA).

There are also a lot of rumours that 77-year-old Tony La Russa may not be the White Sox manager for long. He has made some questionable managerial decisions, including intentionally walking Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers last week with two strikes.

The White Sox have the capability of turning their season around. They just have too much overall skill throughout their entire lineup. It should be noted that Chicago is actually above .500 on the road at 17-14 despite their early woes at home.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

4. Minnesota Twins @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Time: 9:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this Major League Baseball Interleague matchup, the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35) are hosting the Minnesota Twins (37-28). The Twins are leading the American League Central at the moment, and are two games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.

The Diamondbacks are definitely improving. Don’t forget a year ago, they were 55 games back of the division leading San Francisco Giants at the end of the year. Now, they are only 11 games back of the NL West Division Leading San Diego Padres.

The pitching matchup here is also intriguing. The Diamondbacks are sending Madison Bumgarner to the mound. The 2014 World Series MVP is pitching much better than his record suggests. So far in 2022, he is 2-6 with an earned run average of 3.50. The Twins meanwhile are countering with Devin Smeltzer, who is 3-0, with an earn run average of 2.38. Smeltzer has not given up more than three earned runs in any of his six starts this season.

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks

3. Miami Marlins @ New York Mets Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Miami NY Mets Play Moneyline NA NA Run Spread NA NA Total Runs NA NA

TV Channel: Bally Sports/SNY Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League East Division matchup, the New York Mets (42-23) are hosting the Miami Marlins (28-33). The Mets are leading the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the moment by four and a half games. No Major League team is hotter than the Braves at the moment, as they are winners of 14 straight.

The question mark in this matchup is the health of Marlins projected starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. The Venezuela native is dealing with a wrist problem. Lopez has been very effective while on the mound (4-3, 2.30 ERA), but the fact his status may be in question, is why the odds for this particular game have not yet been released. The Mets meanwhile are countering with fellow Venzuelan Carlos Carrasco, who already has won seven games for New York in 2021. He is 7-2 with an ERA of 3.93.

2. St. Louis Cardinals @ Boston Red Sox, Time: 7:10 PM, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NESN Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this Interleague battle, the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have a rich history despite being in separate leagues. They have faced each other in the World Series in 1946, 1967, 2004 and 2013, with two World Series titles for each squad.

The Red Sox are fourth in the American League East at 34-30. Due to the expanded playoff format, Boston is in a playoff position as they hold down the third wildcard spot in the junior circuit. The Cardinals lead the Milwaukee Brewers by two games in the National League Central. They are at 37-28.

Both starting pitchers have an earned run average under three. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (5-4) is at 2.84, while Red Sox starter Michael Wacha (4-1) is at 2.33.

1. New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays Time: 7:07 PM ET Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: YES/Rogers Sportsnet Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In a matchup where we have the top two teams in the American League East, the New York Yankees (47-16) face the Toronto Blue Jays (37-26). Even though the Yankees lead the Blue Jays by 10 games in the standings, the teams are much closer when the Blue Jays are at home (20-12) and the Yankees are on the road (18-9).

Toronto will start Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14), while the Yankees will counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70). With the news this week that Hyun-Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season with elbow surgery, Stripling will move up in the rotation, and his role with the team takes an even added importance.