Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 23

5. Baltimore Orioles @ Chicago White Sox, Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN/NBC Sports Chicago

Normally a game where both teams are below .500 (nine games in total to be exact), would not generate much interest. However, there are a couple of reasons to watch this American League battle.

First, it is because of Orioles center fielder Austin Hays. On Wednesday, Hays became the sixth Orioles player in franchise history to hit for the cycle in a 7-0 Baltimore win over the Washington Nationals. He follows Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Aubrey Huff, Felix Pie and Jonathan Villar. Hays also becomes the fourth player this season to hit for the cycle following Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers, Eduardo Escobar of the New York Mets and Jared Walsh of the Los Angeles Angels. What made Hays’s hit for the cycle fascinating is because he did it in only six innings, as the game was shortened due to rain.

The second reason to watch the Orioles and White Sox is the pitching matchup, as both starters have an ERA under three. Dean Kremer of the Orioles is at 2.35, and Johnny Cueto of the White Sox is at 2.95.

4. Cleveland Guardians @ Minnesota Twins, Time: 1:10 pm ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

In this American League Central Division battle, the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins. The two teams are first and second in the division, as the Guardians (36-28) lead the Twins (38-32) by a single game.

Cleveland will be going for the sweep in the series, as they beat Minnesota 6-5 on Tuesday and 11-10 on Wednesday. In Wednesday’s slugfest, Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario had four hits and right fielder Oscar Gonzalez had four runs batted in. They also both hit their second home runs of the season, and they each came in the seventh inning.

On the mound Wednesday, the Guardians will start Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41), and the Twins are countering with Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52 ERA). Smeltzer will be looking to rebound after giving up six runs 4 1/3 innings in his last start–a 7-2 Minnesota loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

3. San Francisco Giants @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 12:20 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports

In this National League battle, the Atlanta Braves (40-30) are second in the National League East, while the San Francisco Giants (38-30) are third in the National League West.

This is the fourth game of the series. The Braves won 2-1 on Monday and 4-3 on Wednesday, while the Giants won 12-10 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Braves scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, highlighted by a two-out game-winning RBI single by Adam Duvall in the 4-3 win.

On Thursday, the Braves will start Kyle Wright (7-4, 2.94). While the Giants will start Alex Wood (5-5, 4.32). Wright currently leads the Braves this season with 88 strikeouts.

2. St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers, Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

In this National League Central Division matchup, the Milwaukee Brewers (39-32) host the St. Louis Cardinals (40-31). This is the fourth of a four-game series, as the Cardinals have won two of the first three contests to take over the division lead. The Cardinals beat the Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both hit home runs for the Cardinals in their one-run win.

When it comes to pitching, the Brewers will start rookie Jason Alexander (1-0, 2.42 ERA), and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.31 ERA). The Cardinals must be thrilled with Hudson so far, who missed most of 2021 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

1. Houston Astros @ New York Yankees, Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: AT&T/YES

In the most intriguing game of the day, the American League East-leading New York Yankees (51-18) host the Houston Astros (43-25). The Yankees lead the Toronto Blue Jays by 12 games and the Astros lead the Texas Rangers by 10 games.

This is the first of a four-game series. The Yankees will start Jameson Taillon, who has been awesome this year. The 30-year-old Canadian has a record of 8-1 with an earned run average of 2.70. The Astros will go with Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA). Another reason to watch this game is Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who leads Major League Baseball with 27 home runs.