Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 6

There is a small schedule of Major League Baseball games on Monday. However, there are many reasons why we need to watch. Here are the five best games.

5) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Cincinnati Reds–Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

There are two great reasons to watch this matchup. The first is former World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner, who has an ERA of 3.31, and gets the start for Arizona (+101) in Cincinnati (-111). The second is former All-Star Ketel Marte, who is one of the most exciting second basemen in the game today. Marte has batted .292 in six seasons with Arizona.

4) Texas Rangers @ Cleveland Guardians–Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

Canadian baseball fans will be intrigued in this one as Cal Quantrill of Port Hope, Ontario gets the start for Cleveland. So far in 2022, he has a record of 2-3 with an earned run average of 3.52. Despite the losing record of 24-25, the Guardians (-111) are in striking distance of the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins. They are in second place and only four and a half games back of the division lead. Texas (+101) is three games below .500 at 25-28.

3) Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals–Rogers Sportsnet One/Bally Sports–8:10 PM ET

The Blue Jays are winners of eight of their last 10 games but still trail the New York Yankees by seven and a half games in the American League East. At 31-22, Toronto (-171) is favoured to beat Kansas City (+157). The Royals meanwhile tried to improve their bullpen on Friday with the acquisition of reliever Albert Abreu from the Texas Rangers.

Related: Rangers Trade Relief Pitcher Albert Abreu To The Royals

2) Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Angels–NESN/Bally Sports–9:38 PM ET

The big story in this matchup is the fact the Angels have lost 11 in a row. During the streak, the Angels lost one game to the Texas Rangers and were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies by a combined score of 77-35. Boston (+103) actually has the better record (27-27) compared to Los Angeles (-113) at 27-28.

1) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres–SNY/Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

In the best game of the day, the San Diego Padres (33-21) host the New York Mets (37-19). In the only game where both teams are above .500, the Padres are second in the NL West, two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets lead the NL East, eight and a half games over Atlanta. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso currently leads Major League Baseball with 54 runs batted in. The pitching matchup here has Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) for New York (+100) and Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA) for San Diego (-110). The Mets split a four game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the weekend, while the Padres won three of four games against the Milwaukee Brewers.