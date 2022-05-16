Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 16

There are 13 Major League Baseball games to be played on Monday. Here is how you can watch them and their odds, courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Minnesota Twins @ Oakland Athletics–Bally Sports/NBC Sports California– 9:40 pm ET

The Twins (-121) have clearly been the best team in the American League Central so far. At 20 wins and 15 losses, they are three games up on the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 20 runs scored and 11 home runs. The Athletics (15-22) are the underdogs at +111.

4) Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox–AT&T/NESN–7:10 pm ET

In an intriguing pitching matchup, Jake Odorizzi is 3-2, with a 3.38 earned run average. Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock is 1-1, with a 2.19 earned run average. The Astros (+110) are underdogs despite leading the American League West at 23-12, and the fact the Red Sox (-120) are last in the American League East at 13-21.

3) San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies–NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T–8:40 pm ET

The best division in baseball is the National League West. In this battle, the Rockies (17-17), host the Giants (20-14). San Francisco is the favourite at -145, despite the fact Colorado (+134) is 12-7 at home so far this year.

2) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Bally Sports/SNY/Free game of the Day mlb.com -7:10 pm ET

There were fireworks earlier in the season between the Cardinals and Mets as a bench clearing brawl took place. The Cardinals (+105) are second in the the NL Central at 19-15, while the Mets (-115) lead the NL East at 23-13. The Mets are favoured even though Trevor Williams has an earned run average of 5.74 after five starts.

1) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers—Bally Sports/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

In a fantastic pitching matchup, both starting pitchers have an ERA under two to start the year. Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers (-232) is 3-0 with an earned run average of 1.33. Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks (+209) is 2-1 with an earned run average of 1.78. The Dodgers (21-12) are in first place in the NL West, while the Diamondbacks (18-17) are in fourth place, but only four games back.