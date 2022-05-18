Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 18

There are 15 Major League Baseball games to be played on Wednesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–1:10 p.m. ET–

The Rays (-181) continue to get great starting pitching from Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.67 ERA). He also has an excellent WHIP of 0.92. Eduardo Rodriguez, who is in his first year with Detroit (+166) gets the start for the Tigers. So far he is 1-2 with an earned run average of 3.72.

4) Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays–Root Sports/Rogers Sportsnet–7:07 p.m. ET

The Blue Jays (-229) are going for their first sweep of the season. Currently at 20-17, they beat the Mariners 6-2 on Monday and 3-0 on Tuesday. Seattle (+207) has had solid pitching from Marco Gonzales, who has an ERA of 3.38, despite the record of one win and four losses.

3) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers–Bally Sports/SNLA–4:10 p.m. ET

The Dodgers (-273) are going for a four-game sweep against the Diamondbacks (+243). Heading into the series, Arizona was one game above .500. Now they are two games below .500, and seven back of L.A. in the National League West. Zach Davies (2-1, 3.57 ERA) goes for the Diamondbacks, and Walker Buehler (4-1, 2.81 ERA) goes for the Dodgers.

2) Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers–Bally Sports–1:10 p.m. ET

In a spectacular pitching matchup, reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers (1-2, 1.77 ERA), while Max Fried starts for the Braves (4-2, 3.14 ERA). The Brewers (-128) lead the NL Central at 23-14. The Braves (+118) are 17-20.

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Bally Sports/SNY–7:10 p.m. ET

The Cardinals (+172) at 20-16, are second in the NL Central, 2.5 games back of the Brewers. The Mets (-187) comfortably lead the Marlins and Phillies by six games in the NL East. On Wednesday, the Mets will go with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66 ERA), while the Cardinals counter with fireballer Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15 ERA).