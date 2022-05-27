Tennis

Top 5 Third Round Matches At The 2022 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2022 French Open continues on Friday from Roland Garros. Here are the top five third round matches for tennis’s second major of the year. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) (20) Marin Cilic–Croatia vs. Gilles Simon–France

Cilic, the 2014 United States Open champion, faces French tennis great Gilles Simon, who is participating in his final French Open. Simon has the surprising 6-1 advantage against Cilic head to head, including two wins over Cilic in grand slams. Simon was victorious at the 2007 Wimbledon in the first round, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, and was victorious in the second round of the 2014 Australian Open, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

4) (7) Andrey Rublev–Russia vs. Cristian Garin–Chile

Rublev, a four-time grand slam quarterfinalist, is facing Garin, who reached the 4th round of not only the French Open, but Wimbledon as well in 2021. Rublev (-390) is the favourite, but Garin (+310) cannot be counted out. The 25-year-old Chilean reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open before losing to Alexander Zverev of Germany, 7-5, 6-2. Rublev reached the quarterfinals of Madrid, before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Rublev has won the two prior meetings, including the first round of Wimbledon, 2019, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Rublev’s other win over Garin came on clay, the first round of the 2019 Hamburg European Open, 6-4, 7-6.

3) (15) Diego Schwartzman–Argentina vs. (18) Grigor Dimitrov–Bulgaria

Schwartzman, the 2020 French Open semifinalist, faces Dimitrov, the three-time grand slam semifinalist, but never a semifinalist at the French (2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open, 2019 U.S. Open). Head-to-head, Dimitrov has the 3-1 advantage. Dimitrov’s wins came in the quarterfinals of China (2016), first round of Wimbledon (2017), and second round of Madrid (6-0, 6-3 in 2022). Schwartzman (+125) beat Dimitrov (-145) back in the final of Turkey in 2016.

2) (27) Amanda Anisimova–United States vs. Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic

This battle has a matchup of two grand slam semifinalists. Muchova (+175) reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2021, and Anisimova (-205) reached the 2019 French Open semifinal. This will be their first head to head meeting.

1) (14) Belinda Bencic–Switzerland vs. (17) Leylah Annie Fernandez–Canada

This intriguing matchup has the 2019 United States Open semifinalist and Olympic champion, Belinda Bencic (-217) of Switzerland against 2021 United States Open finalist, Leylah Annie Fernandez (+187) of Canada. In their only prior meeting, Fernandez beat Bencic at the 2020 FedCup, 6-2, 7-6.

