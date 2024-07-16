MLB News and Rumors

Top five MLB All Star Game Snubs 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19260815_168396541_lowres-2

With the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game taking place Tuesday night in Texas, here is a list of the top five notable omissions, or in other words, snubs.

1) Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending seven players to the All-Star Game, more than they have ever sent before. It is not surprising when you consider the fact they have the best record in all of baseball at 62 wins and 34 losses. However, the fact that left fielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio is not going is a little bit of a surprise. Schwarber leads the National League with 65 walks and is batting 31 percentage points more than his 2022 MLB season when he went to the All-Star game. He is also second in the National League in runs scored with 65. The only player with more runs scored is Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, who has scored 75 runs.

2) Brent Rooker

The Oakland Athletics’s designated hitter from Germantown, Tennessee has the fifth best on base plus slugging percentage in the American League at .942. Rooker is also batting .291 with 21 home runs and 62 runs batted in. He has a career high in triples (two), and stolen bases (five).

3) Dylan Cease

The San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia actually leads the National League with 149 strikeouts. The only pitcher with more is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, who has 150 strikeouts. Cease has a record of eight wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.99.

4) Michael King

Another Padres pitcher is getting snubbed. This one came to the Padres on December 7 from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade. King’s 129 strikeouts are fifth in the National League. He has a record of seven wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.41.

5) Willy Adames

The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic has the fourth most RBIs in the National League with 67. He is also batting .246 with 15 home runs.

 

 

 

Topics  
Athletics Brewers MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors Padres Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23755493_168396541_lowres-2

Live Updates 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6min
MLB News and Rumors
Steven Kwan3
Nineteen American League Players Making All-Star Game Debut in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23722213_168396541_lowres-2
Twenty National League players making their MLB All-Star Game Debut in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23530134_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians select Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana first in 2024 MLB Draft
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23650245_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals trade reliever Hunter Harvey to the Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May out for the year with esophageal surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22993956_168396541_lowres-2
Reds acquire Austin Slater due to Nick Martini injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top