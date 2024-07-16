Top five MLB All Star Game Snubs 2024

With the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game taking place Tuesday night in Texas, here is a list of the top five notable omissions, or in other words, snubs.

1) Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending seven players to the All-Star Game, more than they have ever sent before. It is not surprising when you consider the fact they have the best record in all of baseball at 62 wins and 34 losses. However, the fact that left fielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio is not going is a little bit of a surprise. Schwarber leads the National League with 65 walks and is batting 31 percentage points more than his 2022 MLB season when he went to the All-Star game. He is also second in the National League in runs scored with 65. The only player with more runs scored is Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, who has scored 75 runs.

2) Brent Rooker

The Oakland Athletics’s designated hitter from Germantown, Tennessee has the fifth best on base plus slugging percentage in the American League at .942. Rooker is also batting .291 with 21 home runs and 62 runs batted in. He has a career high in triples (two), and stolen bases (five).

3) Dylan Cease

The San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia actually leads the National League with 149 strikeouts. The only pitcher with more is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, who has 150 strikeouts. Cease has a record of eight wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.99.

4) Michael King

Another Padres pitcher is getting snubbed. This one came to the Padres on December 7 from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade. King’s 129 strikeouts are fifth in the National League. He has a record of seven wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.41.

5) Willy Adames

The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic has the fourth most RBIs in the National League with 67. He is also batting .246 with 15 home runs.