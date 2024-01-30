The Super Bowl is set. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams from the AFC and NFC Championship on Sunday.

5) Isiah Pacheco

The native of Vineland, New Jersey had 24 rushes for 68 yards and one touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. He also had four receptions for 14 yards. Pacheco’s touchdown was a two-yard run at the 4:04 mark of the third quarter. At the time, the Chiefs took a 14-7 lead. It would be a lead Kansas City would not relinquish.

4) Patrick Mahomes

The native of Tyler, Texas completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 passing yards and one touchdown, along with six rushes for 15 rushing yards in the Kansas City touchdown win over Baltimore. Mahomes will be trying to win his third Super Bowl MVP Award. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 29 yards and another major score on February 2, 2020 in a 31-20 Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and then completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, along with six rushes for 44 yards in a 38-35 Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, 2023 in Super Bowl LVII.

3) Travis Kelce

The Chiefs star tight end who is best known in this world at the moment for dating Taylor Swift, had 11 catches for 116 receiving yards and one touchdown. Kelce’s touchdown catch was for 19 yards from Mahomes, and opened the scoring seven minutes and 19 seconds into the game. Kelce also made NFL history in the contest. He became the all-time NFL leader in postseason catches with 156. He passed Jerry Rice of the 49ers, who had 152 playoff catches.

2) Brock Purdy

The 49ers quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona completed 20 of 31 passes for 267 passing yards, along with five rushes for 48 yards as the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship. Purdy’s touchdown was a six-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk of Reno, Nevada with five minutes and 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

1) Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers running back from Castle Rock, Colorado had 20 rushes for 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 42 yards. McCaffrey’s touchdown rushes were of two yards and one yard.