Top Five Performers From Week 13 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
We are now a baker’s dozen weeks into the 2022 National Football League regular season. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Jared Goff–Detroit Lions

We know the Detroit Lions have struggled defensively this season. Their 324 points against are the second most in the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears, which have given up 333 points have given up more. But the Lions have scored 315 points, which is the fourth most in the NFC. On Sunday, Detroit scored 40 points in a 40-14 clobbering over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jared Goff completed 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

4) Geno Smith–Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks saw a two-game losing streak come to an end with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC West Division battle. It was a strong game for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith of Miramar, Florida. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. With the win, the Seahawks improve to a record of seven wins and five losses.

3) Davante Adams–Las Vegas Raiders

Still considered one of the best wide receivers in football, Davante Adams had his best game as a Raider on Sunday. He had eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20. Adams now has seven touchdown catches in the last five weeks.

2) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

In a rematch of the AFC Championship, Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa once again led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Championship game was the same score). He completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 46 yards and another major score. With the win, the Bengals improved to a record of eight wins and four losses and are in a first place tie in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

1) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles continue to fly. On Sunday, they improved to a NFL best record of 11 wins and one loss after a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 12 yards and another major score.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
