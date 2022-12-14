Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2022 NFL Season

The 14th week of the 2022 National Football League regular season is in the books. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams.

5) Miles Sanders–Philadelphia Eagles

After a great start to the season, the New York Giants are who we thought they were. One of the beneficiaries on Sunday of an ordinary Giants D was Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who had a stupendous day running the football. He had 17 carries for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as the Eagles romped the Giants 48-22. Sanders also had one catch for 11 yards, as the Eagles continue to soar. They have the best record in all of football at 12-1.

4) Evan Engram–Jacksonville Jaguars

It is not often you see tight ends on this list. In week 14, that is where Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars appears. On Sunday, Engram, a native of Powder Springs, Georgia, had 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 36-22.

3) Jared Goff–Detroit Lions

The second-year Detroit Lion from Novato, California, is a major reason why the Lions have won five of their last six games. On Sunday, Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for nine yards, as the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-21.

2) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

Running back Miles Sanders was not the only Eagles player to shine on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great day too. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, along with seven carries for 77 yards and another major score. Hurts’s rushing touchdown was his 10th of the season, and is the first NFL quarterback to have two consecutive seasons with 10 rushing touchdowns.

1) Trevor Lawrence–Jacksonville Jaguars

This year we have either seen the great Trevor Lawrence, or the bad Trevor Lawrence. There has seldom been anything in between. On Sunday, it was the great Trevor Lawrence against the Titans. The NFL’s first overall pick from 2021 completed 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushes for seven yards and another major score in the 14-point Jaguars win.