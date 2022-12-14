NFL News and Rumors

Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Trev Lawrence
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The 14th week of the 2022 National Football League regular season is in the books. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams.

5) Miles Sanders–Philadelphia Eagles

After a great start to the season, the New York Giants are who we thought they were. One of the beneficiaries on Sunday of an ordinary Giants D was Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who had a stupendous day running the football. He had 17 carries for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as the Eagles romped the Giants 48-22. Sanders also had one catch for 11 yards, as the Eagles continue to soar. They have the best record in all of football at 12-1.

4) Evan Engram–Jacksonville Jaguars

It is not often you see tight ends on this list. In week 14, that is where Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars appears. On Sunday, Engram, a native of Powder Springs, Georgia, had 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 36-22.

3) Jared Goff–Detroit Lions

The second-year Detroit Lion from Novato, California, is a major reason why the Lions have won five of their last six games. On Sunday, Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for nine yards, as the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-21.

2) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

Running back Miles Sanders was not the only Eagles player to shine on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great day too. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, along with seven carries for 77 yards and another major score. Hurts’s rushing touchdown was his 10th of the season, and is the first NFL quarterback to have two consecutive seasons with 10 rushing touchdowns.

1) Trevor Lawrence–Jacksonville Jaguars

This year we have either seen the great Trevor Lawrence, or the bad Trevor Lawrence. There has seldom been anything in between. On Sunday, it was the great Trevor Lawrence against the Titans. The NFL’s first overall pick from 2021 completed 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushes for seven yards and another major score in the 14-point Jaguars win.

 

 

 

Topics  
Eagles Jaguars Lions NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Trev Lawrence

Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Top Five Performers From Week 13 Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Top five performers from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL
NFL Quarterbacks Are Throwing Fewer Interceptions Than Ever Before
Author image jamesboutros  •  Nov 29 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thanksgiving Breaks Record For Most Watched Regular Season Game Ever
NFL Thanksgiving Breaks Record For Most Watched Regular Season Game Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
DeAndre Hopkins Challenges 49ers' Charvarius Ward to Boxing Match
DeAndre Hopkins Challenges 49ers’ Charvarius Ward to Boxing Match
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Caught With Himself As iPhone Wallpaper
Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Caught With Himself As iPhone Wallpaper
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 25 2022
More News
Arrow to top