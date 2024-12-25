Top Four Games In Week 17 Of 2024 NFL Season

Week 17 of the 2024 National Football League season commences on Wednesday. Here are the four most intriguing games on the schedule where both teams are above .500.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chiefs lead the AFC West with a record of 14 wins and one loss. The Steelers are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North at 10 wins and five losses. Throughout the history of the franchise, the Steelers identity has always been defense. That is no difference this year. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt of Pewaukee, Wisconsin is fourth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks and Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana is fifth in the NFL with five interceptions. This game will be the early game on Christmas Day.

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans

The Ravens lead the AFC North with the Steelers at 10 wins and five losses. The Texans lead the AFC South at nine wins and six losses. Ravens running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida is second in the NFL with 1636 rushing yards and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida is fifth in the NFL with 3787 passing yards. On defense, Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter of St. Catherine, Jamaica is second in the NFL with 12 sacks, while Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of Hoover, Alabama is third in the NFL with six interceptions. This game will be the late game on Christmas Day.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

In a battle of NFC North Division rivals, the Vikings are tied for first place with the Detroit Lions at 13 wins and two losses. The Packers are in third place at 11 wins and four losses. Green Bay cannot win the division, but are playoff bound after blanking the New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Monday night. Offensively, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of Saint Rose, Louisiana is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1387. Packers running back Josh Jacobs of Tulsa, Oklahoma is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1216. On defense, Packers safety Xavier McKinney of Roswell, Georgia leads the NFL with seven interceptions, while Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizona is third in the NFL with six interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders

The Falcons lead the NFC South at eight wins and seven losses along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders are second in the NFC East at 10 wins and five losses. Atlanta clinches a playoff spot and the NFC South with a win over Washington and a Tampa Bay loss to Carolina. Washington clinches a playoff spot with a win or a Tampa Bay loss. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson of Tucson, Arizona is fifth in rushing yards with 1196.