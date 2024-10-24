Top four games in Week 8 of 2024 NFL regular season

Week eight is set to begin in the 2024 National Football League regular season. Here are four games where both teams are above .500.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Here are the top two teams in the AFC South. Houston leads the division with a record of five wins and two losses, while the Colts are in second place at four wins and three losses. Despite without star running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey (who has had a high ankle sprain), the Colts have won their last two games. They beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on October 13, and then the Miami Dolphins 16-10 this past Sunday. Taylor has been practicing this week so far and could play on Sunday. The Texans are unbeaten at home. They have beaten the Chicago Bears 19-13, the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20, and the Buffalo Bills 23-20.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons and Buccaneers are tied for the NFC South Division lead at four wins and three losses. The Buccaneers are banged up at wide receiver at the moment. Chris Godwin of Middletown, Delaware is out long term after dislocating his ankle on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, while Mike Evans of Gavelston, Texas is out a month with a hamstring injury. The Falcons and Buccaneers played to a shootout on October 3 with the Falcons winning 36-30.

Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks

Here we have two division winners, as the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills (5-2) face the NFC West leading Seattle Seahawks (4-3). The Seahawks snapped a three game losing streak on Sunday with a 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills meanwhile were dominant in a 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had 323 passing yards.

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

In this intriguing battle, we have the last two Heisman Trophy winners (Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders). The Commanders lead the NFC East at 5-2, while the Bears at 4-2, despite being in the basement in the very talented NFC North.