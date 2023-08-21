As we approach the final third of the month of August, three fascinating series are set to commence on Monday. Let’s take a look.

San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies

The Giants are second in the National League West at 65 wins and 59 losses. The Phillies are second in the National League East at 67 wins and 57 losses. Philadelphia has the best wildcard record and San Francisco has the second best wildcard record. Philadelphia is in a playoff spot by three and a half games over the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Giants lead the Reds, Marlins, and Diamondbacks by a game and a half.

Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana is third in the National League with 13 wins. He gets the start on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Giants closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic leads the Majors with 33 saves.

Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

The Red Sox are three games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the American League. They are at 66 wins and 58 losses. The Astros are at 70 wins and 55 losses. Houston is two and a half games back of Texas in the American League West and have the second wildcard spot. They lead the Toronto Blue Jays by one game for a playoff position.Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker leads the American League with 92 runs batted in.

Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Rangers lead the American League West at 72 wins and 52 losses. They have a two and a half game lead over second place Houston. The Diamondbacks are at 64 wins and 61 losses. They are tied in the standings with the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds and are one game back of the Chicago Cubs for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba leads the American League with 92 runs batted in. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington is second in the National League with 37 stolen bases.

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey is third in the National League with 13 wins. He gets the start Tuesday for the Snakes.