On Monday, Oklahoma Sooners QB, Dillon Gabriel entered the college football transfer portal. With speculation rife about where one of the top transfer portal QBs will end up, the Oregon Ducks are believed to have emerged as frontrunners for the talented signal-caller’s signature.

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/90fT2nBE7A — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 4, 2023

Move to Oregon Best for Gabriel’s Career

The move to Oregon is seen as a strategic step for Gabriel, considering the Ducks’ recent track record with quarterbacks and their competitive edge in college football.

The Ducks, who fell just short of a Pac-12 title this season, are anticipated to be in a strong position to compete for a national championship, a prospect that is likely attractive to Gabriel. Oregon’s head coach, Dan Lanning, has already demonstrated his ability to maximize the potential of transfer quarterbacks, as seen with Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Big Ten Experience a Help for the Ducks

Gabriel’s transition to Oregon is also significant given the team’s high-ranking passing offense, which aligns well with his skills as a quarterback. This synergy could be crucial for the Ducks as they prepare for their upcoming season, especially with their move to the Big Ten Conference.

Gabriel’s experience and talent could be key in navigating this new chapter and maintaining Oregon’s status as a contender in the national championship conversation.

A Shot at College Football Playoff Glory for Gabriel

His decision to join the Ducks, if confirmed, would represent a new challenge and opportunity in Gabriel’s college football journey. Gabriel, who began his college career at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma, has shown a consistent ability to adapt and excel in different programs.

His potential move to Oregon could provide him with a platform to further his career and aim for the pinnacle of college football success, including a shot at the College Football Playoff.