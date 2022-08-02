Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, two of the busiest teams were the Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox, as they made trades and acquired multiple players. Let’s take a look at what each squad accomplished.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins acquired a starting pitcher from the Cincinnati Reds and a closer from the Baltimore Orioles. In their trade with the Reds, Minnesota received Tyler Mahle for second base prospect Spencer Steer, third base prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-handed starting pitching prospect Steve Hajjar. In their trade with the Orioles, Minnesota acquired Jorge Lopez for right handed pitcher Yennier Cano and pitching prospects Cade Povich, Juan Rojas, and Juan Nunez. Povich and Rojas are lefhanded and Nunez is righthanded.

Mahle of Newport Beach, California has a record of five wins and seven losses in 19 games this season with an earned run average of 4.40. In 104 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 91 hits, 51 earned runs, 39 walks and had 114 strikeouts to go along with a WHIP of 1.25.

Lopez of Caguas, Puerto Rico was an All-Star for the first time in 2022. He had a record of four wins and six losses with 19 saves and an earned run average of 1.68. In 44 games and 48 1/3 innings pitched, Lopez gave up 30 hits, nine earned runs and 17 walks to go along with a WHIP of 0.97. In addition to the Orioles, Lopez has previously pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals.

Boston Red Sox

A day after dealing catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, everyone had every right to believe that Boston might just be in a fire sale, as Jon Conahan wrote earlier today. Well, just when you think the Red Sox might be trading more of their talent, they acquire first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox.

Hosmer of Miami, Florida, was traded from San Diego to Boston with infield prospect Max Ferguson and outfield prospect Corey Rosier for starting pitching prospect Jay Groome. Hosmer, who won a World Series with the Royals in 2015 and was an All-Star with the Royals in 2016, became expendable when the Padres acquired Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. In 90 games, Hosmer batted .272 with eight home runs and 40 runs batted in. During 335 at bats and 369 plate appearances, he scored 32 runs and had 91 hits, 16 doubles, 33 walks, 131 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .391.

Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada was traded for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He is joining his fifth team as he was previously with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. In 91 games, Pham batted .238 with 11 home runs and 39 runs batted in. During 387 plate appearances and 340 at bats, he scored 57 runs and had 81 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 42 walks, 127 total bases, four sacrifice flies, on base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .374.

McGuire of Seattle, Washington was traded from Chicago to Boston with a player to be named later or cash considerations for right handed reliever Jake Diekman of Wymore, Nebraska. McGuire, who is to provide the Red Sox with catching depth with the loss of Vazquez, batted .225 with 10 runs batted in. During 166 plate appearances, he scored 12 runs and 34 hits, along with nine doubles, six walks, 43 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .261 and a slugging percentage of .285. Prior to playing for the White Sox, McGuire was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Diekman had a record of five wins and one loss in 44 games with one save and an earned run average of 4.23 with Boston. In 38 1/3 innings pitched, he had given up 27 hits, 18 earned runs, 30 walks, and a WHIP of 1.49. Diekman previously played with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.