MLB News and Rumors

Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff retires at age 26

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kirilloff

In a rather surprising announcement on Thursday, Alex Kirilloff of the Minnesota Twins announced his retirement at only the age of 26. The first baseman and outfielder from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had only spent four seasons with the Twins before making his decision.

Reason for retirement

Kirilloff experienced several injuries playing professional baseball. They included injuries to his shoulder, wrist, and back that required two surgeries on his wrist and one to his shoulder according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com. During the 2024 Major League Baseball season, Kirilloff last played on June 11 because of a back problem. In a statement on his Instagram account, he stated the challenges to overcome pain had taken a toll on him physically and mentally, that he lost the passion to play baseball, and could not give complete commitment to the game that was required to play at the Major League level.

Kirilloff’s 2024 MLB statistics

Kirilloff batted .201 with five home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 57 games, 178 plate appearances, and 159 at bats, Kirilloff scored 20 runs, and had 32 hits, eight doubles, a career-high three triples, 15 walks, 61 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .270 and a slugging percentage of .384.

Kirilloff’s MLB career statistics

Kirilloff batted .248 with 27 home runs and 116 runs batted in. During 249 games, 884 plate appearances and 799 at bats, Kirilloff scored 92 runs, and had 198 hits, 40 doubles, five triples, two stolen bases, 62 walks, 329 total bases, nine sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .412.

First Round Pick

The Twins selected Kirilloff in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2016 MLB Draft. Kirilloff was drafted out of Plum High School in Pittsburgh. It is interesting that even though Kirilloff played baseball at Plum High School, he never attended any classes there, as he took all of his classes from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. At Plum High School, Kirilloff was also a dominant pitcher as he went 8-0 and an earned run average of 0.74.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Twins
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24368079_168396541_lowres-2

Braves trade OF Jorge Soler to the Angels for SP Griffin Canning

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
san-francisco-giants
Giants name Zack Minasian new general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
Kirilloff
Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff retires at age 26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
Five storylines at the conclusion of the 2024 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23464406_168396541_lowres-3
White Sox name Will Venable manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole
Live Updates Game 5 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Volpe
Four youngest players to hit a World Series grand slam
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top