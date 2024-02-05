Twins sign first baseman Carlos Santana

The Minnesota Twins have signed first baseman Carlos Santana of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million according to Matt Snyder of CBS Sports on Saturday. The Twins will be Santana’s seventh Major League Baseball team following a decade with Cleveland (2010 to 2017, 2019 and 2020), one season with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018), two seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2021 and 2022), one season with the Seattle Mariners (2022), one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2023), and one season with the Milwaukee Brewers (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Santana split his time with the Pirates and Brewers. In 146 games, he batted .240 with 23 home runs and 86 runs batted in. During 550 at bats and 619 plate appearances, Santana scored 78 runs and had 132 hits, 33 doubles, one triple, 65 walks, 236 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .429.

Santana’s triple came in a 4-3 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs on September 29. It was a game that went into 10 innings before Milwaukee came out victorious. The triple was one of two extra base hits Santana hit in the contest, as he also had a double.

American League All-Star In 2019

Santana’s most significant season came with the Cleveland in 2019. He represented Cleveland in the All-Star Game, and won the American League Silver Slugger Award at first base. Santana batted .281 with 34 home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 158 games, 686 plate appearances, and 573 at bats, he scored 110 runs and had 161 hits, 30 doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 108 walks, 295 total bases, and two sacrifice flies with a slugging percentage of .515 and an on base percentage of .397. Santana’s triple and sacrifice flies were in Cleveland wins. The triple was in a 14-9 Cleveland win over Boston on May 29, 2019, and his sacrifice flies were in a 7-3 Cleveland win over the Los Angeles Angels on August 2, 2019, and in a 7-0 Cleveland win over the Detroit Tigers on September 19, 2019.