Twitter Reacts To Detroit Tigers International Star Miguel Cabrera Playing In Final Emotional MLB Game

Jeff Hawkins
miguel cabrera plays final game in detroit (1)

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera played in his final MLB game Sunday.

So emotional was the event at Comerica Park, Cabrera said at one point he kept his sunglasses on to hide his tears.

Among Cabrera’s milestones:

  • World Series champion.
  • Triple crown winner.
  • 600-plus doubles.
  • 500-plus home runs.
  • 12-time all-star.

“I feel like I am a part of this city,” he told reporters after the game. “I think it was the hardest game I ever played in my life.

“I am lucky I played 21 seasons in the big leagues.”

MLB was lucky.

Bidding a fond farewell …

New ballpark glitter …

Parental pitches …

Set to bat third in the Tigers’ batting order …

Miggy’s children announced his first at-bat Sunday …

Actor J.K. Simmons narrated a tribute broadcast during the game …

One of 3 special, legendary talents …

Miggy’s magical debut …

Early career World Series memory: A young Miggy gets a shave from elder Roger Clemens and then he cut the righty deep …

Recalling Miggy’s playful side …

Joining the rush, the Red Wings sent their regards …

Alone on the diamond (and with a glove, too) …

Miggy’s final act: “How cool was that … like it was scripted” …

Miggy wasn’t the only thing to retire Sunday. Spencer Torkelson will memorialize his game glove …

Miggy addressed the fans after his finale …

Future first-ballot Hall of Famer …

For the sports reporters in all of us: Miggy’s final post-game interview …

Miggy’s final stats …

Tigers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins
