Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera played in his final MLB game Sunday.

So emotional was the event at Comerica Park, Cabrera said at one point he kept his sunglasses on to hide his tears.

Among Cabrera’s milestones:

World Series champion.

Triple crown winner.

600-plus doubles.

500-plus home runs.

12-time all-star.

“I feel like I am a part of this city,” he told reporters after the game. “I think it was the hardest game I ever played in my life.

“I am lucky I played 21 seasons in the big leagues.”

MLB was lucky.

Bidding a fond farewell …

New ballpark glitter …

From two Tigers legends to another.@MiguelCabrera’s legacy gift will be permanently displayed in Comerica Park, featuring 3,000 baseballs and 500 in gold. #GraciasMiggy pic.twitter.com/hLf2i7XSvj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 30, 2023

Parental pitches …

Miguel Cabrera’s parents threw out the first pitch to Miggy before his final game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X0IO6MEqr9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2023

Set to bat third in the Tigers’ batting order …

Today, we say farewell to an icon. 💙🧡@MiguelCabrera will bat 3rd for the @Tigers in his final career game today at 3:10 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/zSuSbech8u — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miggy’s children announced his first at-bat Sunday …

Actor J.K. Simmons narrated a tribute broadcast during the game …

José Miguel Cabrera. Your unrelenting joy has kept us all young at heart. Your smile has brightened up the dimmest of days. And your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. This sport, this franchise and this city are forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/gIvKJPbInD — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 1, 2023

One of 3 special, legendary talents …

Miguel Cabrera joins Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players in AL/NL history to finish their career with a .300+ average, 500+ home runs and 3,000+ hits. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4ugdvmJP2Q — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miggy’s magical debut …

Miguel Cabrera hit a #walkoff homer in his Major League debut. What will he do today in his farewell? #MonthOfMiggy pic.twitter.com/mJoC0Y2ZyM — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) October 1, 2023

Early career World Series memory: A young Miggy gets a shave from elder Roger Clemens and then he cut the righty deep …

Enjoy retirement Miguel Cabrera and thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/cvLYzA1884 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 1, 2023

Recalling Miggy’s playful side …

Joining the rush, the Red Wings sent their regards …

A crown fit for a king. Congrats on a legendary career in the city of Detroit, @MiguelCabrera!#GraciasMiggy pic.twitter.com/wE6okEDdlI — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 1, 2023

Alone on the diamond (and with a glove, too) …

Now playing first base, No. 24, Miguel Cabrera. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jiUReq0mno — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miggy’s final act: “How cool was that … like it was scripted” …

This is how you send off a legend!@MiguelCabrera walks off the field for the final time to a rousing ovation in Detroit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A5WICHZnZx — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miggy wasn’t the only thing to retire Sunday. Spencer Torkelson will memorialize his game glove …

Miguel Cabrera used Spencer Torkelson’s glove today. Torkelson said he’s now going to retire the glove and put it in a case in his man cave pic.twitter.com/gFid5PuweD — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 1, 2023

Miggy addressed the fans after his finale …

“Thank you very much and see you later… I’m out.” – Miguel Cabrera#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/U1FW7Z3HoP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 1, 2023

Future first-ballot Hall of Famer …

Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career officially comes to an end 👏 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HeEWjnMB17 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2023

For the sports reporters in all of us: Miggy’s final post-game interview …

Here’s Miguel Cabrera’s thoughts following his final game:

-“I feel like I am a part of this city”

-“To come back to first base for one out was like a dream come true”

-“I think it was the hardest game I ever played in my life”

-“I am lucky I played 21 seasons in the big leagues” pic.twitter.com/d1qum7NbXk — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 1, 2023

Miggy’s final stats …

One hell of a career. pic.twitter.com/swzZPDTMdT — Miguel Cabrera’s Bat (Benson) (@Miggysbat) October 2, 2023