New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German on Wednesday night hurled the 24th perfect game in MLB’s 147-year history, blanking the host Oakland A’s, 11-0.

The perfect game was MLB’s first since Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat in 2012.

German came out firing …

Domingo just dealing 🔥 Presented by @PalladiumHG pic.twitter.com/0K1LSCs32f — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

And he received a little defensive help from his friend …

The Rizz 🤌 pic.twitter.com/7HLHeWuDBJ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

Offensively, the eventual game-winning run was launched in the fourth inning …

A little small ball also helped in a big way as the Yankees’ extended their lead with a six-run fifth inning …

Offense action in the 5th 👏 pic.twitter.com/cpfxLaqOyd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

The highlights, however, belonged to German, who bounced back after yielding 15 earned runs during his previous two starts …

Retired 27 in a row. Masterful. Presented by @Delta pic.twitter.com/VeGDgfgM5c — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

While German struggled to get outs against the Seattle Mariners on June 22 and the Boston Red Sox on June 16, against the A’s he had little trouble …

27 up. 27 down. Perfection for Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/8ytbodnEXA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

It was the first no-no against the A’s in 119 years …

A perfect game at the Oakland Coliseum, the final out for Domingo German of the New York Yankees, and what a year for the Oakland A’s. Previous perfecto against A’s thrown by … Cy Young in 1904. pic.twitter.com/iTTIteYWdz — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) June 29, 2023

A rare accomplishment, indeed …

German did it with a heavy heart …

Domingo German throws Yankees perfect game days after uncle’s death: ‘Tribute to him’ https://t.co/laTwIoet6r pic.twitter.com/YpcHZn6rPt — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 29, 2023

The final out …

German earned a splash of history …

Oh, what a night! pic.twitter.com/PRFuG7Be2o — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

And New York surrounded the new celebrity …

The 24th Perfect Game in Major League History! 👏 pic.twitter.com/g7USJsiw5k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

German embraced his perfect catching partner, Kyle Higashioka …

How ’bout some love for the man behind the plate? @the_higster 💙 pic.twitter.com/RXtaHsryDS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

Post-game memories …

A night to remember. Forever. pic.twitter.com/PHNnmvsvpW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

The Yankees claimed the perfect lead …

Franchises with the most perfect games: 4 – New York Yankees

3 – Chicago White Sox

2 – Philadelphia Phillies

2 – Oakland Athletics

2 – Cleveland Guardians#MLB | #Yankees — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 29, 2023

German joined a select franchise fraternity …

List of Yankees perfect games: 1956: Don Larsen (Won World Series)

1998: David Wells (Won World Series)

1999: David Cone (Won World Series)

2023: Domingo German (?) pic.twitter.com/kRsU4V6Kjx — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 29, 2023

Of course, the entire squad helped German achieve individual immortality …

It takes a team to achieve perfection 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZJShxAQs7a — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023