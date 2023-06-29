MLB News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo German Hurling 24th Perfect Game in MLB History

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
german perfect game (1)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German on Wednesday night hurled the 24th perfect game in MLB’s 147-year history, blanking the host Oakland A’s, 11-0.

The perfect game was MLB’s first since Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat in 2012.

German came out firing …

And he received a little defensive help from his friend …

Offensively, the eventual game-winning run was launched in the fourth inning …

A little small ball also helped in a big way as the Yankees’ extended their lead with a six-run fifth inning …

The highlights, however, belonged to German, who bounced back after yielding 15 earned runs during his previous two starts …

While German struggled to get outs against the Seattle Mariners on June 22 and the Boston Red Sox on June 16, against the A’s he had little trouble …

It was the first no-no against the A’s in 119 years …

A rare accomplishment, indeed …

German did it with a heavy heart …

The final out …

German earned a splash of history …

And New York surrounded the new celebrity …

German embraced his perfect catching partner, Kyle Higashioka …

Post-game memories …

The Yankees claimed the perfect lead …

German joined a select franchise fraternity …

Of course, the entire squad helped German achieve individual immortality …

Topics  
Athletics MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

MLB 2023: With Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Sidelined, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Braves’ Matt Olson Became FanDuel’s Favorites To Capture HR Crown

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Elias Diaz
Rockies beat Angels in weekend series despite -20 runs for and against differential
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
Angels acquire third basemen Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas in weekend trades
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
London Stadium
Brits have not always loved baseball
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Mickey Moniak
Angels set franchise records for most runs and hits in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Ian Happ and Justin Steele shine in Cubs’s 9-1 win over Cardinals in London
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cincinnati Reds third base Elly De La Cruz
WATCH: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Hits For The Cycle
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top