Two Former NBA Players Convicted in Fraud Scheme

The first dominos fell in the NBA’s fraud case in the form of Keyon Dooling and Alan Andersen.

In a U.S. Department of Justice press release, the two former players were sentenced on Friday. Dooling was sentenced to 30 months in prison while Anderson was sentenced to 24 months.

The pair is the first to be sentenced concerning the defrauding of the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. In October 2021, 18 former NBA players were indicted for their alleged roles in the scheme. According to CNN, those involved received nearly $2.5 million in fraudulent claims.

Among those indicted include 2009 first-round pick Terrance Williams, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, Tony Allen, a six-time all-defensive selection, and NBA champions Shannon Brown and Glen Davis. All parties were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. If convicted, the crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Keyon Dooling was a former lottery pick in 2000, drafted 10th overall by the Orlando Magic. He went on to play 13 years in the NBA with seven different franchises, last playing in 2013 with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dooling was most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz before his arrest in 2022.

Alan Anderson came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2005. He spent his playing career split between the NBA, overseas, and the then-named D-League. He has not played in the NBA since 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.