The final weekend of August is underway. Here are the top key MLB series over the next three days that begins on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox

In this very intriguing interleague season, the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. The Dodgers are at 78 wins and 48 losses, and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by 12 games in the National League West. The Red Sox are at 68 wins and 60 losses, fourth in the American League East, but are only three and a half games back of the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros for the final wildcard spot in the junior circuit.

The Red Sox are coming off an incredible amount of confidence. They just beat the Astros 17-1, which was the largest loss in Houston history. Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo of Tucson, Arizona, center fielder Wilyer Abreu of Maracaibo, Venezuela and catcher Connor Wong of Houston, Texas had four hits each.

The Dodgers are led offensively by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, California and second baseman Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman was second in the National League with a .336 batting average and third in the National League with 169 hits. Betts was third in the National League with 34 home runs.

Atlanta Braves @ San Francisco Giants

The Braves are the best team in the Major Leagues with a record of 82 wins and 44 losses. The Giants are at 66 wins and 61 losses. They are half a game back of the Diamondbacks for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Atlanta was led offensively by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela and first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. is third in the National League with a .335 batting average, and leads the National League with 169 hits and 58 stolen bases. Olson is second in the Major Leagues with 43 home runs and 108 runs batted in.

On the mound, there is great pitching matchup on Friday. Braves ace Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio leads the Major Leagues with 14 wins and 227 strikeouts. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California leads the Major Leagues with 18 quality starts. Meanwhile, Giants closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic is second in the National League with 33 saves.