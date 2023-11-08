Tennis News and Rumors

Two Tennis Legends Added To 2nd Pickleball Slam Roster As Coaches

Wendi Oliveros
Pickleball Slam

The 2nd Pickleball Slam is coming up early next year.

In the upcoming contest which will be aired live on ESPN, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe return.

However, it is a co-ed event the second time around with the addition of Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova.

That is a lot of Grand Slam titles between those four tennis stars, 53 to be exact with Graf possessing almost half of them with 23 (22 singles and 1 doubles).

As if that was not enough star power for the event, two additional tennis legends were added to the roster.

Recently retired American tennis players Jack Sock and James Blake will be coaching the teams.

Pat McAfee had Agassi as a guest on the Wednesday episode of his show.

McAfee decided who was coaching which team in a completely impartial fashion by throwing a basketball.

Sock will be coaching the Agassi/Graf team, and Blake will do the honors for the McEnroe/Sharapova team.

Agassi Is A Genuine Pickleball Fan

Agassi talked about the differences between pickleball and tennis and how he has genuinely learned to love the sport.

He believes it does not have to be one or the other; there is plenty to love about both tennis and pickleball.

Agassi also admitted that pickleball is a good workout at any age.

Watch the 2nd Pickleball Slam on Sunday night, February 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
