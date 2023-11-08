The 2nd Pickleball Slam is coming up early next year.

In the upcoming contest which will be aired live on ESPN, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe return.

However, it is a co-ed event the second time around with the addition of Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova.

That is a lot of Grand Slam titles between those four tennis stars, 53 to be exact with Graf possessing almost half of them with 23 (22 singles and 1 doubles).

From the tennis to the pickleball court, watch these legends take on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf on February 4th for pickleball glory! Link to tickets in our bio #Slam2 #EvenMoreLegendary pic.twitter.com/A1Dup7g7pj — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) October 27, 2023

As if that was not enough star power for the event, two additional tennis legends were added to the roster.

Recently retired American tennis players Jack Sock and James Blake will be coaching the teams.

Pat McAfee had Agassi as a guest on the Wednesday episode of his show.

McAfee decided who was coaching which team in a completely impartial fashion by throwing a basketball.

Sock will be coaching the Agassi/Graf team, and Blake will do the honors for the McEnroe/Sharapova team.

BREAKING NEWS: With Jack Sock teaming up with @AndreAgassi /Graf, Andre likes the odds of his team beating James Blake, @MariaSharapova and @JohnMcEnroe at Slam 2 on Feb 4 @HardRockHolly. Who will you bet on to win? #Slam2 #EvenMorelegendary pic.twitter.com/B2BlhaixGn — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) November 8, 2023

Agassi Is A Genuine Pickleball Fan

Agassi talked about the differences between pickleball and tennis and how he has genuinely learned to love the sport.

He believes it does not have to be one or the other; there is plenty to love about both tennis and pickleball.

Agassi also admitted that pickleball is a good workout at any age.

Watch the 2nd Pickleball Slam on Sunday night, February 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST.

Maria Sharapova will play a Pickleball tournament with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi: “Dare I say I’m getting a little competitive. Slightly nervous & anxious.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/yowLi6T1ax — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 21, 2023