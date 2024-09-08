Major League Baseball shortstop Elvis Andrus of Maracay, Venezuela announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 36 according to Kennedi Landry of mlb.com. Andrus played 15 MLB regular seasons. He was with the Texas Rangers from 2009 to 2020, with the Oakland Athletics in 2020 and 2021, and the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and 2023. Andrus had not played in the Major Leagues this season.

MLB Career Statistics

Andrus batted .269 with 102 home runs and 775 runs batted in. During 2059 games, 8603 plate appearances, and 7772 at bats, Andrus scored 1058 runs, and had 2091 hits, 380 doubles, 51 triples, 347 stolen bases, 611 walks, 2879 total bases, 104 sacrifice bunts, 58 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .370.

Sacrifice Specialist

Andrus led the American League with 17 sacrifice bunts in 2010 while with the Rangers. He then led the Major Leagues in sacrifice bunts in 2012 (17), and in 2013 (16), as a member of Texas. Andrus also led the American League with 10 sacrifice flies in his second last year in Texas in 2019.

Two-time All-Star

Twice Andrus was an American League All-Star. He was first honoured while with the Rangers in 2010, and again in 2012.

In 2010, Andrus was an All-Star even though he did not hit a home run. He batted .265 with 35 runs batted in. During 148 games, 674 plate appearances and 588 at bats, Andrus scored 88 runs and had 156 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 32 stolen bases, 64 walks, 177 total bases, 17 sacrifice bunts, an one base percentage of .342, and a slugging percentage of .301.

In 2012, Andrus batted .286 with three home runs and 62 runs batted in. During 158 games, 711 plate appearances, and 629 at bats, he scored 85 runs and had 180 hits, 31 doubles, nine triples, 21 stolen bases, 57 walks, 238 total bases, 17 sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .378.

Runner-up to Rookie of the Year

As an All-Star, Andrus was second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. The award went to Oakland Athletics closer Andrew Bailey of Voorhees, New Jersey.