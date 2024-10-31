NFL News and Rumors

Two Top Games in Week 9 of 2024 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Week nine is upon us in the National Football League. Here are the two games on the schedule where both teams are above .500.

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens

This is the best game in the American Football Conference.  The Broncos and Ravens have identical records of five wins and three losses. Denver is in second place in the AFC West, as they only trail the Kansas City Chiefs, which have an undefeated record of seven wins and zero losses. Meanwhile, the Ravens are second in the AFC North, and are one game back of the division leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

We all know how great the Ravens defense has been over the years. However, this year their secondary has struggled as they are giving up 361.3 passing yards per game, the eighth most in the NFL. The reason why the Ravens are succeeding has been because of their running game. As a team, the Ravens are averaging 200 rushing yards per game. Ravens running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida, leads the NFL with 946 rushing yards. While Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with most rushing yards among quarterbacks with 501. Jackson has been steady offensively too, as he is fifth in passing yards with 2099, and second in passing touchdowns with 17. Jackson is only behind Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who has 21.

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

This is a battle for first place in the NFC North. The Lions lead the division at six wins and one loss, while the Packers are in second at six wins and two losses. These are also the two hottest teams in the National Football Conference as the Lions have won five straight, while the Packers have won four straight. The only team that has beaten the Lions this season are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

 

Arrow to top