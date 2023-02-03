Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk Fight ‘100 Per Cent’ On For April

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Boxing

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to announce their undisputed heavyweight fight in the coming days. Boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the bout is ‘100 per cent’ happening and is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia on the last weekend in April.

Fury vs Usyk All Set For April 29th In Middle East

It looks as if the biggest fight in boxing is set to be announced in the coming days. That’s right. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk looks like it is definitely happening. Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the fight is ‘100 per cent’ on and is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia on April 29th.

This is the news that all boxing fans wanted to hear. We are closer than ever to finding out who will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champions since Lennox Lewis back in 1999.

In a recent interview with Simon Jordan and Jim White on their talkSPORT show, Warren revealed that negotiations between Usyk and Fury are positive and an official fight announcement is imminent. Both Fury and Usyk were supposedly negotiating their own deals with the Saudis. The Ukrainian is said to have agreed a site deal already, with ‘The Gypsy King’ still in talks.

The Middle East looks like the front-runner to stage this magnanimous boxing super-fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. However, to avoid the risk of the deal falling through with Saudi Arabia, Wembley Stadium in London, England is being held in reserve to stage the fight on April 29th instead.

Frank Warren Confirms Fury vs Usyk ‘100 Per Cent’ Happening In April

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Warren revealed that the undisputed heavyweight clash is ‘100 per cent’ on with an official announcement expected within six or seven days.

“The fight will take place 100 per cent the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum,” the Queensberry Promotions kingpin revealed.

“If we can’t do what we’re being asked to do with Tyson and Usyk [in Saudi Arabia], then the fight will take place in the UK,” added Warren.

It looks like we are closer than ever to seeing the single biggest fight in boxing. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC, IBF, WBA-Super, WBO and Ring Magazine belts is just days away from getting announced. Fingers crossed the fight gets finalised and we see these two warriors throw down in the centre of the ring for all the marbles.

For Tyson Fury, he is hopeful of becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis. ‘The Gypsy King’ will likely go in as an overriding betting favorite against Usyk with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Write off the Ukrainian at your peril, however. He is the former undisputed cruiserweight champion and has also beaten Anthony Joshua twice. Backing him as an underdog with the best sports betting apps could be a wise move.

More Content You May Like

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Floyd Mayweather Boxing
Floyd Mayweather Next Boxing Exhibition Set At $40 PPV Price
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5h
Boxing News and Rumors
Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
‘Canelo’ Set For UK Boxing Debut Against John Ryder In May
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 2 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Boxing
Katie Taylor Set For Homecoming Bout In Ireland In The Summer With Amanda Serrano Rematch
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 2 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Demetrius Andrade Boxing
Tyson Fury Thinks Demetrius Andrade Is ‘Most Avoided Man In Boxing’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top