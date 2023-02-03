Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk Fight ‘100 Per Cent’ On For April

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to announce their undisputed heavyweight fight in the coming days. Boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the bout is ‘100 per cent’ happening and is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia on the last weekend in April.

Fury vs Usyk All Set For April 29th In Middle East

It looks as if the biggest fight in boxing is set to be announced in the coming days. That’s right. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk looks like it is definitely happening. Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the fight is ‘100 per cent’ on and is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia on April 29th.

This is the news that all boxing fans wanted to hear. We are closer than ever to finding out who will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champions since Lennox Lewis back in 1999.

In a recent interview with Simon Jordan and Jim White on their talkSPORT show, Warren revealed that negotiations between Usyk and Fury are positive and an official fight announcement is imminent. Both Fury and Usyk were supposedly negotiating their own deals with the Saudis. The Ukrainian is said to have agreed a site deal already, with ‘The Gypsy King’ still in talks.

The Middle East looks like the front-runner to stage this magnanimous boxing super-fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. However, to avoid the risk of the deal falling through with Saudi Arabia, Wembley Stadium in London, England is being held in reserve to stage the fight on April 29th instead.

Frank Warren Confirms Fury vs Usyk ‘100 Per Cent’ Happening In April

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Warren revealed that the undisputed heavyweight clash is ‘100 per cent’ on with an official announcement expected within six or seven days.

“The fight will take place 100 per cent the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum,” the Queensberry Promotions kingpin revealed.

“If we can’t do what we’re being asked to do with Tyson and Usyk [in Saudi Arabia], then the fight will take place in the UK,” added Warren.

Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now being targeted for April 29th: "The fight will take place 100% the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum." [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2023

It looks like we are closer than ever to seeing the single biggest fight in boxing. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC, IBF, WBA-Super, WBO and Ring Magazine belts is just days away from getting announced. Fingers crossed the fight gets finalised and we see these two warriors throw down in the centre of the ring for all the marbles.

For Tyson Fury, he is hopeful of becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis. ‘The Gypsy King’ will likely go in as an overriding betting favorite against Usyk with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Write off the Ukrainian at your peril, however. He is the former undisputed cruiserweight champion and has also beaten Anthony Joshua twice. Backing him as an underdog with the best sports betting apps could be a wise move.

More Content You May Like