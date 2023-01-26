Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to earn the biggest payday of their lives for an undisputed boxing clash in Saudi Arabia. If the fight goes to the Middle East, promoter Bob Arum believes that it could break all records and become the ‘biggest purse in boxing history’.

Provided the fight happens, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could generate the biggest fight purse ever. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, has revealed that a fight between the WBC World Heavyweight Champion (Fury) and the WBO, WBA-Super and IBF World Heavyweight Champion (Usyk) could overtake Mayweather vs Pacquiao as the ‘biggest purse in boxing history’.

The fight is currently being negotiated, with a date in April looking likely for this undisputed heavyweight clash. If the fight goes to Saudi Arabia, both men could be in line to receive their largest ever fight purse by quite some distance. It is rumoured that if the fight does indeed head to the Middle East, that it could generate a purse of over $600 million.

This fight will go down in boxing history regardless of where it takes place. One added factor is the fact this would be the first ever undisputed heavyweight fight in the four-bet era. Lennox Lewis was the last man to become the undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Evander Holyfield for the first time back in 1999.

If Fury vs Usyk does indeed get finalised in the coming days and weeks, all four world title belts as well as the Ring Magazine title would be on the line. Is it any wonder why Saudi Arabia are preparing to table a mega-money offer for this fight between two heavyweight juggernauts?

Tyson Fury is the favorite in the early market with the best sports betting apps in the US. He is priced at around -200 to win this fight against the Ukrainian two-weight world champion.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum revealed that if the fight is made, both men will earn record-breaking money:

“I’m very optimistic the fight is going to happen.

“Both fighters have agreed to do the fight, the question is the site and we’re talking to the Middle-East because allegedly they’re going to come up with the biggest purse ever in boxing history.

“And if they do, that’s where the fight is going to go because money is money.

“If they don’t, both fighters will agree to do the fight this spring at Wembley… but the fight will happen in my opinion, certainly within the first four months of the year. Fighters want to do the best for themselves because a fighter’s career, no matter how great he is, is limited and they want to make as much money as possible.”

Fury vs Usyk To Break Mayweather vs Pacquiao Fight Purse Record

If the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury does end up heading to Saudi, it could overtake Mayweather vs Pacquiao as the most lucrative fight of all time. The ‘Fight Of The Century’ between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao reportedly generated around a $600 million purse. Mayweather received over $350 million with Pacquiao earning around $250 million for the contest.

The Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight back in 2015 still holds the record for the most pay-per-view buys in American boxing history. Over 4.4 million people paid to watch the fight from home. Could Fury vs Usyk do anything near to those stagger numbers? That remains to be seen but the fight can certainly earn both boxers as much money, if not more.

Saudi Arabia has recently become a hotbed for fights in boxing. In the last few years, the country has staged two huge heavyweight world title fights. Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr was the first fight to go to the Middle East, with Joshua vs Usyk also being staged in Saudi back in August 2022.

Usyk of course was triumphant against Joshua on his travels to Saudi Arabia. He has fond memories of fighting there, so backing the Ukrainian as a +150 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks could be a wise bet once the fight is officially announced.

Bob Arum is confident the fight will get over the line and we will see the two heavyweight kingpins collide in the next few months. Both fighter’s respective last fights were huge, but nowhere near the size of what this undisputed clash could be:

“Now, if it’s a unification match between Tyson and Usyk, it’ll be even more spectacular.”

