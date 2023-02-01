Tyson Fury has revealed who he thinks is the most avoided man in boxing. ‘The Gypsy King’ believes that Demetrius Andrade is one of the most avoided fighters in the sport. Andrade is a two-weight world champion and remains undefeated after 32 professional fights.

Gypsy King Thinks Demetrius Andrade Is The ‘Most Avoided Man In Boxing’

Tyson Fury has branded super-middleweight contender Demetrius Andrade as the ‘most avoided man in boxing’.

These are some big claims from ‘The Gypsy King’, with many fans believing there are plenty of other fighters out there who are more avoided than ‘Boo Boo’ is. Some fans feel the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Dmitri Bivol, Artur Beterbiev and Terrence Crawford are far more avoided than Andrade.

However, the WBC World Heavyweight Champion is adamant that Andrade is the biggest bogeyman in boxing and is criminally avoided. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury was full of praise for Andrade:

“I’ll tell you someone we need to mention but never gets a mention – and he’s the bogeyman in all the divisions and he needs a shot at something big – Boo Boo Andrade.

“Bogeyman! Bogeyman! The man’s a two-weight world champion and he will box the ears off anyone who has the boll**ks to get in the ring with him. Give the man a shot at something good.

He’s moved up now, hasn’t he? 168. So you’ve got Caleb Plant, you’ve got David Benavidez, Charlo. Get them all in. Give the man a chance. He’s 33, 34-year-old … he hasn’t boxed any of these names and not on his own problem. It’s the other names don’t want to fight him.”

Fury went on to add that Andrade is absolute the, “most avoided man in boxing.”

Big Fights On The Horizon For ‘Boo Boo’

The Rhode Island man reigned supreme at super-welterweight from 2013 to 2015. He was the WBO World Champion before stepping up to middleweight. After his move up to 160-pounds, Andrade won the WBA and WBO World Middleweight Titles.

The brash American is undefeated in 32 professional fights, boasting 19 stoppage victories too. Andrade is supremely confident in his boxing ability and is seems so too is ‘The Gypsy King’.

Andrade now competes at super-middleweight and had his first fight at 168-pounds a few weeks ago. ‘Boo Boo’ won a unanimous decision over Demond Nicholson, scoring a knockdown in Round 2 on his way to a comprehensive shutout victory.

There are some stellar names in boxing at super-middleweight. None more so that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Andrade has targeted a bout with the Mexican for quite some time now and believes he has what it takes to beat the pound-for-pound king.

For Fury, he is hoping to agree a deal with Oleksandr Usyk to fight for all of the belts in an undisputed heavyweight clash in the coming months. The fight hasn’t yet been made, but the Englishman will likely go in as a huge betting favorite against Usyk with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Write off the Ukrainian at your peril however. He has twice beaten Anthony Joshua as well as unifying the cruiserweight division, so backing him as an underdog with the best sports betting apps could be a wise move.

More Content You May Like