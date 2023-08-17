Tennis News and Rumors

U.S. Open 2023: Date, Time, Draw, and TV Schedule

The 2023 U.S. Open is around the corner and the excitement is set to begin next week with the Qualifying rounds.

The official U.S. Open draw won’t be released until Thursday, August 24. However, fans can get in the action with the U.S. Open Fan Week, which will feature some big events, including the qualification matches.

The U.S. Open has a tentative TV schedule, which will be covered by ESPN throughout the tournament.

Scroll down below to learn more about the 2023 U.S. Open including date, time draw, and TV schedule.

How to Watch U.S. Open 2023

  • 🎾Major Championship: U.S. Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • 💰 U.S. Open Purse: $65,000,000
  • 🕙 Start Time: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN2
  • 🏟 Stadium: Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • 🏆 Women’s U.S. Open 2022 Winner: Iga Swiatek
  • 🏆 Men’s U.S. Open 2022 Winner: Carlos Alcaraz
  • 🎲 U.S. Open Women’s Odds: Iga Swiatek +225 | Aryna Sabalenka +400 | Elena Rybakina +550 | Jessica Pegula +1000 | Ons Jabeur +1200
  • 🎲 U.S. Open Men’s Odds: Carlos Alcaraz +125 | Novak Djokovic +200 | Daniil Medvedev +700 | Jannik Sinner +1100 | Holger Rune +2000

When is U.S Open 2023 Draw

The 2023 U.S. Open draw will take place on Thursday, August 24th.

There will be a total of 128 players in each draw and 32 of those players will be seeded based on their rankings on Monday, August 21.

Currently, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the defending championship will likely be the top seeds.

What is the U.S. Open 2023 TV Schedule

For the 15th consecutive year, ESPN will be broadcasting the U.S. Open.

The network will showcase first-to-last ball coverage for nearly 140 hours on TV via ESPN and ESPN2. There will also be live coverage available on ABC in the middle of Sunday for the first time ever.

Check out the chart below for a tentative U.S. Open 2023 TV Schedule.

DATE TIME (ET) ROUND TV
Monday, August 28 12 PM-7 PM First Round ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: First Round ESPN2
Tuesday, August 29 12 PM-7 PM First Round ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: First Round ESPN, ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30 12 PM-7 PM Second Round ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Second Round ESPN
Thu Aug 31 12 PM-6 PM Second Round ESPN
6 PM -7 PM Second Round ESPN2
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Second Round ESPN2
Friday, September 1 12 PM-6 PM Third Round ESPN
6 PM-7 PM Third Round ESPN2
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Third Round ESPN2
Saturday, September 2 11 AM-7 PM Third Round ESPN2
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Third Round ESPN2
Sunday, September 3 11 AM-7 PM Round of 16 ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16 ESPN2
Monday, September 4 11 AM-7 PM Round of 16 ESPN2
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16 ESPN2
Tuesday, September 5 12 PM-6 PM Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals ESPN
Wednesday, September 6 12 PM-6 PM Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals ESPN
Thursday, September 7 7 PM-11 PM Women’s Singles Semifinals ESPN
Friday, September 8 12 PM-2 PM Men’s Doubles Final ESPN2
3 PM-6 PM Men’s Singles Semifinals #1 ESPN
7 PM-11 PM Men’s Singles Semifinals #2 ESPN
Saturday, September 9 4 PM-7 PM Women’s Singles Final ESPN
Sunday, September 10 1 PM-3 PM Men’s Doubles Final ESPN
4 PM-7 PM Men’s Singles Final ESPN
8:30 PM Men’s Singles Final Encore ESPN2

