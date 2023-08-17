U.S. Open 2023: Date, Time, Draw, and TV Schedule

The 2023 U.S. Open is around the corner and the excitement is set to begin next week with the Qualifying rounds.
The official U.S. Open draw won’t be released until Thursday, August 24. However, fans can get in the action with the U.S. Open Fan Week, which will feature some big events, including the qualification matches.
The U.S. Open has a tentative TV schedule, which will be covered by ESPN throughout the tournament.
Scroll down below to learn more about the 2023 U.S. Open including date, time draw, and TV schedule.
How to Watch U.S. Open 2023
- 🎾Major Championship: U.S. Open 2023
- 📅 Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- 💰 U.S. Open Purse: $65,000,000
- 🕙 Start Time: TBD
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN2
- 🏟 Stadium: Arthur Ashe Stadium
- 🏆 Women’s U.S. Open 2022 Winner: Iga Swiatek
- 🏆 Men’s U.S. Open 2022 Winner: Carlos Alcaraz
- 🎲 U.S. Open Women’s Odds: Iga Swiatek +225 | Aryna Sabalenka +400 | Elena Rybakina +550 | Jessica Pegula +1000 | Ons Jabeur +1200
- 🎲 U.S. Open Men’s Odds: Carlos Alcaraz +125 | Novak Djokovic +200 | Daniil Medvedev +700 | Jannik Sinner +1100 | Holger Rune +2000
When is U.S Open 2023 Draw
The 2023 U.S. Open draw will take place on Thursday, August 24th.
There will be a total of 128 players in each draw and 32 of those players will be seeded based on their rankings on Monday, August 21.
Currently, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the defending championship will likely be the top seeds.
What is the U.S. Open 2023 TV Schedule
For the 15th consecutive year, ESPN will be broadcasting the U.S. Open.
The network will showcase first-to-last ball coverage for nearly 140 hours on TV via ESPN and ESPN2. There will also be live coverage available on ABC in the middle of Sunday for the first time ever.
Check out the chart below for a tentative U.S. Open 2023 TV Schedule.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|ROUND
|TV
|Monday, August 28
|12 PM-7 PM
|First Round
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: First Round
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, August 29
|12 PM-7 PM
|First Round
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: First Round
|ESPN, ESPN2
|Wednesday, August 30
|12 PM-7 PM
|Second Round
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Second Round
|ESPN
|Thu Aug 31
|12 PM-6 PM
|Second Round
|ESPN
|6 PM -7 PM
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Second Round
|ESPN2
|Friday, September 1
|12 PM-6 PM
|Third Round
|ESPN
|6 PM-7 PM
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Third Round
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 2
|11 AM-7 PM
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sunday, September 3
|11 AM-7 PM
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Monday, September 4
|11 AM-7 PM
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, September 5
|12 PM-6 PM
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wednesday, September 6
|12 PM-6 PM
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Thursday, September 7
|7 PM-11 PM
|Women’s Singles Semifinals
|ESPN
|Friday, September 8
|12 PM-2 PM
|Men’s Doubles Final
|ESPN2
|3 PM-6 PM
|Men’s Singles Semifinals #1
|ESPN
|7 PM-11 PM
|Men’s Singles Semifinals #2
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 9
|4 PM-7 PM
|Women’s Singles Final
|ESPN
|Sunday, September 10
|1 PM-3 PM
|Men’s Doubles Final
|ESPN
|4 PM-7 PM
|Men’s Singles Final
|ESPN
|8:30 PM
|Men’s Singles Final Encore
|ESPN2
